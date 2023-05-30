Slavia has been without a title for two years. Short-circuits of supports, injuries and failures with Hradec, see the reasons for the expert

Slavia footballers have been waiting for the championship title for two years. While Viktoria Plzeň blew the trophy away from them last year, now Sparta’s players can enjoy the celebrations, having collected important points during the spring part of the season and overtook the city rival in the final finish. “Sparta was better in individual points and moments. Slavia had failures that cost them the title,” ponders Jan Rajnoch, a former soccer player, in the Přímák program. It was also discussed whether the Slavist team will undergo a transformation during the summer.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

