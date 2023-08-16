Home » Slavia have to do without Linger and Wallem in the rematch against Dnipro-1
Slavia have to do without Linger and Wallem in the rematch against Dnipro-1

Don’t underestimate anything. The main slogan of football Slavia before the rematch of the third preliminary round of the Europa League against Ukrainian Dnipro-1, against which they will defend a comfortable 3:0 lead from the home match, is not only the approach to the match, but also to the players, who are no longer medically fit. Midfielders Ondřej Lingr and Conrad Wallem did not go to Košice. “They had an MRI, which ruled out muscle injuries in both of them. But those places show a lot of overload,” informs the stitched coach Jindřich Trpišovský.

