Slavia hit the mark. Hané's ace is on a rampage and overshadowed Leten's trump

Side by side, exactly as expected. After two rounds of the new edition of the Fortuna League, Prague’s S dominates the top competition. Thanks to a better score, the more productive Slavia leads the table, in whose jersey Mojmír Chytil, a summer signing from Hana, is scoring goals. Second place remains for Sparta. For a change, Letenské hired Brno’s Michal Ševčík as a trump card, but so far he only plays for B in the second league. “There is a big difference. Even if Chytil jumps in from the bench, he can be a difference player,” coach David Horejš praises the reinforcement from Eden in the Přímák show.

