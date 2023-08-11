Slavia in the role of favorite, Pilsen awaits another dwarf. Bettors believe in the victory of both Czech teams

The Czechs have a poor record in their cup history with Ukrainian clubs. More than one ex-football player could talk about matches with Dynamo Kyiv in particular. But Dnipro is not as strong as Dynamo Kyiv or Shakhtar Donetsk in the past.

“The role of favorites is clearly played by Slavia. In addition, Dnipro plays in an asylum in Košice, and the best scorer Dovbyk, on whom Dnipro’s success depended a lot, has currently left the club,” points out Petr Urbanec, Tipsport bookmaker.

“The Czech vice-champion entered the new year of the Fortuna League in a confident manner. He hasn’t lost a single point yet, Slavia also looks very good in the game. The only two worries the stitched ship captain has are Douděra’s injuries and the lousy turf in Eden. The Prague club will also present itself against Dnipro with an offensive style of play and will definitely prevail in the end,” assures Roman Kovařík, an expert at Fortuna betting office.

“It was the defense that betrayed the guests in the fight for the Champions League, they conceded five times in two matches against Panathinaikos. Together with the league and training, Dnipro has not kept a clean sheet four times in a row, which is no coincidence. In addition, the Ukrainian club sold its biggest star before the double duel with Slavia – sharpshooter Dovbyk headed to La Liga. The elite gunner of the team scored 24 goals in the league last season, also hit the net for the Greek team and was in style. His departure is irreplaceable in such a short period of time. “Slavia will win, at least two goals will be scored in the match, and the ‘Smolíček’ of the last days, Václav Jurečka, could score,” Kovařík thinks.

“Slavia is a clear favorite, 99% of punters bet on it, there are only a few tickets for Dnipro. A lot of bets are also placed on the progress of the staples, as well as a tip of two or more goals at odds of 1.20 or, conversely, that Dnipro will shoot at the goal a maximum of three times at odds of 1.35. If we look at the last 5 matches, it can be seen that Slavia is going, they lost only a month ago in a friendly match with Dynamo Dresden,” adds Markéta Světlíková, spokesperson for Chance.

After the club from Kosovo, a representative from another small European state awaits Viktoria. Gzira United from Malta have already passed two opponents – Glentoran from Northern Ireland and Dudelange from Luxembourg. For Plzeň, such a team should not represent a serious problem, but they surprisingly worked hard to progress against Drita. However, the assumptions speak clearly, the odds are 1.1:1 for the West Bohemians to win the opening home game, 10:1 for a draw and 28:1 for the Maltese club to win.

“Although Gzira will be football-minded and will certainly be able to resist Pilsen for a certain part of the match, that will be all. Maltese football is, after all, a bit different in terms of performance. We actually only know the competitive confrontation with him from the national team. At the club level, in recent years we have had experience perhaps only from friendly matches between Maltese and Czech clubs as part of the Tipsport Malta Cup winter tournament,” says Urbanec.

“Viktoria entered the new year shy, but last week she won twice in a row. The morning atmosphere around the team calmed down a bit, coach Koubek’s wards started scoring goals and finally followed up on the offensive maneuvers from the training. There are still gaps in the defense, but we managed to get talented players (Hranáč, Paluska, Dweh) into the game, which is clearly a plus,” Kovařík recalls.

“On the way to the third preliminary round, the Maltese Gzira eliminated teams that do not reach the level of Pilsen. However, the guests will definitely not be a surrendered opponent, their squad consists mainly of South Americans who know how to score a goal. The team is not at all bad from a technical point of view, the gaps are more in tactics, running readiness and physicality/combat. As a seasoned cup team, Plzeň will win at home, they could dominate both halves,” Kovařík thinks.

“With Pilsen, it’s like going through a photocopier, 99.9% of bets go to Viktorka winning. The fourth team in the Maltese league should not be a problem for them, we expect the initiative to be on the home side and we will also see few fouls. There are a lot of bets on Plzeň winning with a handicap of -1.5 at odds of 1.39, on two or more goals in the match (1.15),” reports Světlíková.

