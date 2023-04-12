Home Sports Slavia is crushed by a bad guy, he will try to pardon Olayinka, he doesn’t want to postpone the derby
Only eleven players trained in Eden on Tuesday, two more on Wednesday. The disease eliminated, for example, midfielders Petr Ševčík or Christos Zafeiris or defender Taras Kačarab, and the Vršovice club is trying to prevent or at least minimize the spread of the disease. In addition, injuries include midfielder Ondřej Lingr or left defender David Jurásek.

Also due to the seriousness of the situation, according to Sport.cz, Slavia will turn to the Disciplinary Commission of the FAČR and ask it for a conditional waiver of the punishment of winger Peter Olayinka, who received a four-game suspension for the suspension in Liberec. He has already served three, the derby should be the last.

In any case, the Síšivani want to play at Letná on Saturday, they are not considering postponing it. “I can definitely rule out the postponement of the derby. We want to play the derby, the club is looking forward to it and the players, if their health allows them at least a little, will want to play,” Slavia chairman of the board Jaroslav Tvrdík told Sport.cz.

What line-up the Vršovice team will use for the tense match is a big puzzle.

