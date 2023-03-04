In Eden, Jihlava took over from the power play when Lukáš Stehlík was sent off, which was punished by Josef Skořepa. In the 17th minute, defender Daniel Kolář increased the lead after Otakar Šik’s chance from a jam in front of Roman Málek. Slavia responded in 42 seconds, when Pavel Mrňa made his way from the crossbar after Dušan Žovinc’s shot.

In the 23rd minute, when Tomáš Chlubna was sent off, Lukáš Žejdl managed to equalize. At 36:46, after a quick counterattack, Jihlava returned to the lead thanks to Tobiáš Handl’s goal and kept the narrow lead.

Frýdek-Místek managed to enter the match against Přerov, who had defeated him in all four matches in the regular season, and after 86 seconds took the lead thanks to David Klimša. Jiří Goiš turned the situation around with two goals in the 14th and 15th minutes. He first converted Radim Hradil’s pass and then completed the combination when Jakub Žůrek was dismissed.

In the 24th minute, Jan Süss gave Přerov a two-goal lead. In the middle of the second period, Vlastimil Dostálek corrected the situation in a power play, but at 35:43 the difference was two goals again. After Zdenek Okál’s shot, Hradil scored from the stop. Filip Dvořák sealed Přerov’s win in the 48th minute.