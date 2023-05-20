Home » Slavia – Pilsen 2:1, Jurečka scored two goals to win over Pilsen and keep Slavia in the title game
Slavia – Pilsen 2:1, Jurečka scored two goals to win over Pilsen and keep Slavia in the title game

Slavia – Pilsen 2:1, Jurečka scored two goals to win over Pilsen and keep Slavia in the title game

Slavia’s duel with Pilsen was decided in Eden by striker Václav Jurečka with two goals in the fifth and 69th minutes. On the other hand, the Nigerian Rafiu Durosinmi made his mark only in the 56th minute. The people of Prague confirmed the position of the best team at home when they won the 16th out of 17 games in the league year.

At home in the top competition, Slavia did not lose against Viktoria for the 13th time in a row and followed up on the 2:1 triumph in March. The West Bohemians did not win in the top competition for the fifth time in a row. The defending champions are already certain of the final third place.

3rd round of the first football league extension – title group:
Slavia Prague – Viktoria Pilsen 2:1 (1:0)
Goals: 5th and 69th Jurečka – 56th Durosinmi. Referee: Zelinka – Caletka, Hurych – Petřík (video). ŽK: M. Jurásek – Jemelka, Řezník, Bílek (coach). Spectators: 15,486.
Slavia: Kolář – Douděra (75. Tecl), Holeš, Ogbu (75. Ousou), D. Jurásek – Ševčík (59. Lingr), Oscar – M. Jurásek (59. Van Buren), Zafeiris (80. Provod), Schranz – Jurečka. Coach: Trpišovský.
Pilsen: Tvrdon (16. Staněk) – Rezník, Kaša, Hejda (32. Havel), Jemelka – Kalvach, Bucha – Kopic, Květ (73. Vlkanova), Mosquera (73. Jirka) – Durosinmi (73. Vydra). Coach: Bílek.
