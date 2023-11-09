Slavia Prague-Roma (2-0) – Scattered Considerations • Sportellate

With two results available, Roma manages to get the third.

Among the curiosities that were aired to present Slavia Prague-Roma, one of all seemed prophetic: Roma have never won in the Czech Republic. This premise, combined with the turnover made by Mourinho – Dybala out, still not in optimal condition, Karsdorp and, above all, Cristante – to preserve resources in view of the derby, he could not push too hard for a great match for Roma which, however, with a win or a draw, they would have secured first place in the group, making the last two days two simple training sessions with open doors.

And, almost obviously, between the two teams, the one with the most energy is Slavia, who after less than three minutes tries to put pressure on Roma with a shot from outside. Pressure almost immediately becomes a dominant theme, with Roma also pushing 6 men into the midfield to hinder Slavia’s build-up, even managing to do so with some success. Mourinho’s choice to attack Slavia high goes well with the poor technical means of the Czech team which, while trying to create superiority, never goes beyond two passes in the front line – generally from the goalkeeper to one of the central players – first of an immediate launch attempt. For the entire first 30 minutes, however, Slavia managed to create, brought a few men into the area and also looked for some fairly impromptu shots, even without getting much out of it. The half hour becomes the turning point of the match, with Chytil who, in fashion bergkampescogoes around Çelik but shoots high from inside the six yard area.

Mourinho seems to live in a limbo between the trust he tries to give to some of his individuals and the impatience he has in the face of the latter’s difficulties. Aouar’s substitution after 45 minutes, the second after the one against Servette, seems to be a testimony to the Portuguese’s lack of patience. Slavia’s superiority materializes at the start of the second half, comically following the substitutions, with the 1-0 goal from Jurecka. Roma, at this point, understand that they have to raise the pace and almost immediately Belotti wastes the equalizer with a rather sloppy left-footed diagonal. For the rest, Roma’s match seems like one of their worst days, dominated by the intensity of their opponents, uncertain with the ball and anchored to the individual qualities of their players. The tragedy of the first goal is repeated perfectly as a farce in the seventieth minute, when Mourinho inserts Dybala to recover it and, after less than 5 minutes, Masopust immediately scores Slavia’s 2-0. The ending is pathetically similar to that of the match against Lecce, with Roma in chaos, with their best players isolated among their opponents and with Slavia coming close to 3-0 several times.

The final of Slavia-Roma was similar to that of Roma-Lecce and Roma-Monza and this is not surprising. Roma does not have an identity, be it emotional or tactical, to cling to in times of difficulty and if against Lecce and Monza the solution, in the final chaos, was found by some individuals, this was not the case against Slavia. Throughout the match the crazy intensity of the Czechs proved unsustainable for the Giallorossi but even in the final, with more tired and frayed opponents, Roma played in a totally casual way, showering Lukaku with long balls and giving Dybala simply excessive responsibilities even in relation to his boundless talent – faded by terrible physical shape. From the Eden Arena in Prague, Roma leaves with a heavy and ugly defeat, which transforms first place in the group – a minimum objective given the first outings and the negligible difficulty of the draw – from acquired to totally missed. All this just a few days before a derby that Roma hasn’t won for a year and a half.

Slavia Prague deserves credit, credit for the emotional reaction to the defeat at the Olimpico but above all to the intensity with which he intoxicated Roma’s maneuver for a good part of the match. The all-round pressure from Trpisovsky’s team was masterful, carried out to perfection especially on the two centre-forwards, who were systematically doubled up with their backs to goal. From these two matches, Slavia emerges with the awareness of having the group in their hands and with the regret of not having exploited the opportunities for a 3-0 which would have closed the matter. In any case, Slavia has confirmed itself as a kind of monster in the Europa League, which manages to find energy in this competition even when it no longer seems to have any.

