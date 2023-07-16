Home » Slavia presented new jerseys. Symbol? Wood
Slavia presented new jerseys. Symbol? Wood

The symbolism of wood is reflected in the football jerseys of Slavia for the new season, which the club from Eden officially presented before Sunday’s game with the German Dynamo Dresden. The home kit from Puma is traditionally red and white, the away kit is green (menthol). “I’m excited, I like it. I always like when some detail is captured on them. I just hope that we won’t be clumsy and that we will return the title to Eden,” Stanislav Tecl, the striker of the stitched team, smiled on the stage in front of the fans.

