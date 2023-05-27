Home » Slavia said goodbye to Olayinka, who received his own cup. So far, the stitchers are looking in vain for a replacement
Olayinka bowed to all four stands as he left the field, and as soon as he sat down on the bench, the boiler started chanting “Olie, Olie”. to thank. The atmosphere was great at that moment,” he explained. He then graduated with a red and white crown on his head. Emotions worked.

“Emotions run with me. I was nervous before the match, but now I’m relieved. I’m happy, everything turned out well. I thank God for the opportunity to be here and achieve all the successes. I am very grateful to everyone. To the fans, teammates, management, coaches and other employees,” Olayinka confessed.

“It’s a big loss for the team, it meant Slavia’s DNA and our playing style. He had a strong connection with the club, he cared a lot about it, he helped with the adaptation of new players. He breathed for the club. It’s not easy for him to leave, we are losing an excellent player and the best player in the counterattack after losing the ball,” praised the outgoing Slavist coach Jindřich Trpišovský.

Even before the match, they awarded the stitched-up fighter with the nine on his back a special trophy named after him: the Olayincup. The unique cup was made up of eighty-three parts and reflected his entire time in Slavia (50 goals + 26 assists + 7 trophies, therefore 83 parts). Club boss Jaroslav Tvrdík ceremoniously handed it over to him. “I really appreciate this award, I didn’t expect anything like it at all. It was a shock. I love him,” Olayinka was excited about the gift he received from the club.

He did not survive the goal farewell, his teammates, like Václav Jurečka, looked for him with passes. Olayinka got into several interesting situations, in the 34th minute he was caught by goalkeeper Filip Nguyen.

He spent five years in Eden, won three Czech titles, three domestic cups and one Czechoslovak Super Cup. He scored fifty goals, for example in the Champions League against Inter Milan, with thirteen goals he became the club’s top scorer in European cups. “It’s exactly the legacy I wanted to leave here. Team success is above all else, it’s football, a team sport. But this is also very nice,” Olayinka already pointed out in the match magazine Poločas.

He arrived in the summer of 2018 from the Belgian Ghent for more than 80 million crowns. The investment paid off. Many people in Eden now regard him as a legend. They say goodbye on good terms, although his winter transfer announcement from July to Crvene zvezda Belgrade, when he posed with the jersey of the Serbian team, was also mixed up by Tvrdík. However, the Nigerian winger remained a member of the squad and went for Slavia, even though, for example, he flew away in Liberec, when he was expelled for a senseless short-cut and lunge against Gigli Ndefe.

He is leaving as a hero, and Slavist coach Jindřich Trpišovský is already pondering how to replace him. “The second one is not on the horizon. For some time now we have been looking for a winger with such mental, character and footballing qualities, a typologically classic winger across the length of the field. He may have a better defensive phase than offensive phase. Ivan Schranz is close to him typologically, but we are still looking for such a player. If we don’t succeed, we will resort to regrouping personnel or formation,” Trpišovský pointed out.

