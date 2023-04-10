Home Sports Slavia should improve! Credit goes to Priske, he correctly dismissed Čvančara from the bench
Slavia should improve! Credit goes to Priske, he correctly dismissed Čvančara from the bench

Slavia’s away losses are endless and the football league has a new leader. Sparta is currently leading by two points, but only now will the truth matches come from the point of view of the top three. There are nine wheels missing, including the superstructure, which can bring up to 27 points, and I am very curious to see how this carving will turn out. Until the end of the season, we will also enjoy three derbies between Sparta and Slavia. Due to Slavia’s latest failure, Letenští will probably be considered the favourites. But it will also be a psychological battle. And be careful, after the turn with Jablonec, I still wouldn’t write off Pilsen either.

