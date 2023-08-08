Slavia will change the pitch after the match with Dnipro-1, and will not postpone any matches

It will be a chase, but the red and whites have a plan according to which the entire operation with the replacement of the turf should be carried out in such a way that the duel with Baník can take place on the new page. “During Friday, Saturday and Sunday, the lawn will be removed and the subsoil recultivated. A new one will be laid on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. A special lawn is ordered from Germany. According to the supplier, it should be played in peace on the fourth day after installation,” Jakub Splavec, director of strategic communication of the Vršovice club, tells Sport.cz.

The fourth day therefore starts precisely for the match with Baník. The possibility of this match being postponed was discussed. The league football association and the club from Ostrava wanted to accommodate Slavia if necessary. “We thank them immensely for that, but we will not postpone the match. We were able to find a quick solution,” Splavec points out, adding that such quick grass replacements are common in Europe. In the last few days, a delegation of stitchers visited two pitches that underwent a similar quick action to make sure it works.

The lawn in Eden was changed in the summer, but as the chairman of the board of Slavia Jaroslav Tvrdík already announced on Monday on the X social network, even after six weeks and all kinds of efforts and consultations, it has not taken root. On Sunday, during the match with Zlín, the field was torn, several times during the interruption, the lawn workers came out on the playing field and repaired the worst places. But they could not change the sad impression and the state of the pitch.

Football coach Stanislav Levý was the guest of the Přímák program. Video: Sport.cz

“The damage was caused by extreme temperatures during the first days after laying, when the lawn received a thermal shock. The supplier will apply for compensation to the insurance company and the costs will not go to the club,” Splavec describes the situation.

Slavia denies that the concerts that took place at the stadium in the summer would damage the lawn. “It must be stated that the situation has nothing to do with the holding of social or cultural events at Eden outside the football season. Each event automatically pays for a new lawn. In fifteen years, x events were held and there were a minimum of problems,” says Splavec.

From Friday morning, a big, fast and necessary event will start. In Eden, they believe that this will solve the problem with the lawn. After all, Slavist coach Jindřich Trpišovský pointed out that the broken pitch takes more strength from the players than normal.

