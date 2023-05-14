Slavia’s handball players defeated Most in the first final and went on to win the title

Thanks to a solid defense, Slávistka led 19:12 after halftime, after changing sides, coach Jan Salač’s players increased their lead to 11 goals. In the end, mainly thanks to Charlotte Cholevová, the author of ten goals, the Mostečanka reduced the score to 26:32. They lost in the playoffs for the first time after 20 games.

Slavia is attacking for the eighth title in their independent history, the last time they celebrated in 2010. Since then, they have been to the finals seven times, but have not succeeded even once, losing six times to Most. The Black Angels, on the other hand, last lost in the playoffs in 2017 to Slavia in the opening final.