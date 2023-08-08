Home » Sledding, the squad for tomorrow’s Maranza rally
Sledding, the squad for tomorrow’s Maranza rally

Sledding, the squad for tomorrow’s Maranza rally

A day of athletic training in Maranza (Bz) for the luge World Cup team, under the orders of technical director Armin Zoeggeler on Wednesday 9 August. There will be sixteen athletes involved, under the supervision of technicians Kurt Brugger and Matthias Schnitzer.

The holder of the World Cup was present at the rally Dominik Fischnaller, assieme a Verena HoferMarion Oberhofer Sandra Robatscher, Nina Zoeggeler, Leon Felderer, Simon Kainzwaldner, Emanuel Rieder, Ludwig Rieder, Alex Gufler, Fabian Malleier, Lukas Gufler, Lukas Peccei, Ivan Nagler, Andrea Voetter and Patrick Rastner.

Between Bressanone and Maranza, instead, on Thursday 10 and Sunday 17, the junior/young team will train composed by Manuel Weissensteiner, Philipp Brunner, Leon Haselrieder, Leo Hinteregger, Alexandra Oberstolz and Katharina Kofler. Klaus Kofler, Kevin Fischnaller – in the new role of coach after retirement -, Christian Oberstolz and Gunther Taschler will be present to direct the training sessions.

