Summer time sleep is a change we should be used to, since we happen to have to move the clock at least 2 times a year (excluding jet lag from intercontinental travel). But how much can it affect our table and our diet? To better understand the relationship between our internal rhythms and those at the table, Paolo BIANCHINI intervenes, nutritional consultant and author of the Bianchini Method he devised.

WHAT HAPPENS IF THE CIRCADIAN RHYTHM IS JAMMED WITH THE CHANGE OF THE TIME

There is in our body a mechanism called circadian rhythm which represents the biological clock of many body functions (eg body temperature, heart rate, blood pressure, hormone secretion and sleep-wake cycle) and which can be affected by the change of the hands.

“Changes in this activity are regulated by a series of specific molecules mainly produced by the hypothalamus, but also by external factors such as time changes, dark/light alternation, temperature, social needs. The pineal gland – explains BIANCHINI – secretes melatonin which favors the sleep-wake cycle and is produced only in dark conditions. Alterations of this rhythm can occur as a result of endogenous motivations or following a lack of “synchronization” between the biological clock and the externally imposed rhythm, such as for example the case of the solar time change. The consequences of this alteration are fatigue, daytime sleepiness but also sleep disturbance with difficulty falling asleep. A correct food style can maintain the correct functionality of the circadian rhythm and therefore of a good sleep/wake cycle”.

Sleep from summer time? Here’s what to eat to find your rhythm

The foods that help restore the circadian rhythm and compensate for the time change, they are the ones who maintain good glycemic and hormonal control.

“Let’s avoid the stereotypes that cereals, bananas, grapes and dairy products induce sleep: it’s not true! A single dish composed of proteins and vegetables constitutes that optimal combination to regulate the hormonal response that serves to intervene on our internal biological clock. I’m talking about oily fish (such as anchovies, sea bream, sea bass, mackerel or salmon rich in omega-3 fatty acids) which promote the synthesis of vitamin D which is able to regulate melatonin levels. Fish, cooked in the oven or steamed, must always be accompanied by a light steamed vegetable such as fennel or courgette. They should definitely be avoided – continues BIANCHINI – starchy foods such as cereals (including wholemeal), fresh fruit, chocolate and dairy products. These are all unfavorable foods for the evening meal because they increase blood sugar levels, consequently triggering the production of insulin. This hormone can cause almost sudden drowsiness attacks or even insomnia by creating repeated nocturnal awakenings”.

IT’S TIME TO SET THE BIOCHEMICAL CLOCK OF FOOD

Per make the most of the benefits of food biochemistryit is also good to follow a timing linked to meals will have to approach the new time

“At certain times, different hormonal functions correspond which involve a different elaboration and assimilation at a biochemical level. For example, the optimal time in the morning is between 7 and 8.30, because it is in that period of time that the body better accepts foods with a higher glycemic load. This also applies to dinner time (which must be nutritious but light) – continues BIANCHINI – which is preferable to end at the latest by 8.30 pm to facilitate digestion and fall asleep. Late in the evening the pineal gland located in the brain begins to secrete melatonin, the hormone that promotes sleep and the body temperature begins to drop. From the pituitary, growth hormone (GH) is released, which allows muscle recovery, i.e. the repair and regeneration of cells and tissues. If, on the contrary, a meal rich in carbohydrates or very fat were eaten, the insulin levels in the blood would rise with the consequent production of cortisol, developing a real violence for our body which instead is doing everything possible to “turn off”.

