Sleep well to better triumph

1. Calculate your real sleep needs

The ideal time to spend in the arms of Morpheus is genetic and personal. The right timing is the one that allows you to feel rested and to work well all day. To find your rhythm, you can base yourself on the sleep of the holidays (after a drunken evening) and remove an hour. Or rely on certain applications which, after recording and analyzing your nocturnal activities, deduce the right time to sound the bugle without interrupting a deep sleep phase, essential for recovery.