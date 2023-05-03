Sleep well to better triumph

1. Calculate your real sleep needs
The ideal time to spend in the arms of Morpheus is genetic and personal. The right timing is the one that allows you to feel rested and to work well all day. To find your rhythm, you can base yourself on the sleep of the holidays (after a drunken evening) and remove an hour. Or rely on certain applications which, after recording and analyzing your nocturnal activities, deduce the right time to sound the bugle without interrupting a deep sleep phase, essential for recovery.
2. Respect your biological clock
In short, exposing yourself to daylight and sleeping in the dark. Bright contrasts form the cycles of wakefulness and sleep. When the light decreases, the pineal gland secretes melatonin, a hormone that will give the body the signal to sleep. But under the effect of light, melatonin disappears. Consequence: in order not to disturb the mechanics, eliminate all lights from your room (TV on standby, computer, smartphone). Likewise, when you go to the toilet at night, it’s in the dark!
3. Stop the race on time
It’s obvious: to fall into a deep sleep, you must be active during the day, intellectually and physically. But be careful not to plan sessions too late: having returned at least 3 hours before the usual bedtime is the maximum authorized to allow the body temperature to drop sufficiently. Still, according to American researchers, the ideal is to play sports in the morning for an optimal quality of sleep.
4. Skip coffee, aperitif and cigarette break
After 4 p.m., it is better to avoid stimulants in the form of coffee, tea, Coke. Also avoid nicotine at the end of the day. Just like alcohol, a false friend that first facilitates falling asleep through its anxiolytic faculties.
5. Light dinner but not too much
And yes, heavy meals raise body temperature and disrupt sleep. So avoid raclette parties! Conversely, a light plate may lead to awakening due to cravings. The good dinner must make it possible to make reserves to hold during all the period of night fast. Clearly, in the evening, choose a plate made up of slow carbohydrates (al dente pasta, basmati rice, quinoa) with green vegetables, a portion of protein (egg, ham, fish) and a fruit (banana). Then wait up to 2 hours before going to bed so as not to interfere with falling asleep.
6. Avoid stimulants of any kind
Anything that is likely to increase alertness and body temperature should be avoided before bedtime. No wild sheathing sessions, competitive discussions, horror movies or net chats. On the other hand, no question of sulking your partner at night. By causing the release of endomorphins, soothing hormones, making love is a stimulant conducive to sleep.
7. Bet on good bedding
Not easy to dig up but essential. So take the time to try before you buy. To avoid: sleeping too firm which forces the weight of the body not to rest only on the shoulders and hips and sleeping too soft which does not support the neck, kidneys and spine. In both cases, poor quality sleep and stiff awakening.
8. Establish a bedtime ritual
To sleep well, you must already not fight against sleep signals: yawning, heavy neck, tingling eyes. As soon as these become insistent, you must prepare to spin under the duvet. In the preceding 30 minutes, put yourself in idle mode. First by sipping an infusion or a glass of hot milk in order to lower the body temperature by heat exchange. Then treat yourself to a lukewarm shower (37°C) to perfect the relaxation operation. Finally, ventilate the room and lower the heating to 18°C.
9. Practice abdominal breathing
Once in bed, to chase away the last dross (sluggish performance, work problems, etc.) that keep the mind alert, practice abdominal breathing to calm things down by better oxygenating the cells and lowering the heart rate. Lie down, eyes closed, and breathe deeply and slowly, inflating your stomach then your chest a dozen times to bring the muscles to total relaxation.
10. Stay cool even on weekends
The need to sleep is partly programmed by your internal clock. When she is heckled in her habits, as during a jet lag, falling asleep is difficult. It’s the same thing every day. On weekends and on vacation, wake up at the same time as the rest of the time: not fun, but it facilitates sleep/wake synchronization and avoids starting the week with a debt of inertia.