Slider BMX fun in Changsha “May 1st” holiday alternative mass event performance is eye-catching_Competition_Sports_Children

Original title: Walking BMX fun in Changsha “May 1st” holiday alternative mass event performances are eye-catching

The competition was held in Changsha Backgammon Star City Tiandi.

Red Net Moment News May 3rd News(Reporter Zhou Yumo) “May Day”During the holiday, the second round of the “2023 Changsha Extreme Sports Association League” came to an end in Changsha Backgammon Star City Tiandi.

The little riders are ready to go.

The first day of the competition is the “Children’s Walking Bike Open Competition”. There are mainly 2-5 years old children’s slide clubs and enthusiasts from the Changsha area participating in the competition. Among them, the Changsha Knights Base Camp Club and Liuyang Ride Club The young contestants won the top three in the 3-year-old, 4-year-old and 5-year-old groups. Zhang Jingchen, who won the championship of the 4-year-old group in the last game of this league, won the championship in this group again after a lapse of one month.

You chase me. The second day of the competition is another highlight of the competition at this station – the BMX air jump show. The performance lineup composed of the champion coaches of the Cavaliers Base Camp Club gave Changsha citizens the opportunity to see the wonderful sports of BMX on the spot, and the audience was amazed again and again . BMX Empty City Prance Show BMX sports is an official event of the Olympic Games. It is a very ornamental, challenging, innovative and free fashion extreme sports event, which can hone the will, quality and comprehensive physical fitness of the participants. See also Zhang Ning narrowly beat Zeng Fanbo with 31+8 key free throws and was accidentally injured by teammates with only 5 points_Shanxi Men's Basketball Team_Beijing Men's Basketball Team Little riders shuttle on the track. This event is a series of events of the “Eleventh National Fitness Festival of Changsha City”. way of exercise. Awards ceremony. Source: Red Net Author: Zhou Yumo Editor: Yang Yanxia Return to Sohu to see more

Editor: