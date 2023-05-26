Slideshow: The most exciting German title thrillers

Slideshow
The decision about the champion of the 60th season of the German Bundesliga is the tightest in years. Borussia Dortmund goes into the final round on Saturday with a two-point lead over defending champions Bayern Munich. The title decision 2023 thus joins the series of many crime novels of the past.
Before the last round, Dortmund have the clearly better starting position and the title win in their own hands. With a win against Mainz 05, the ninth championship in the club’s history would be a certainty.
But two points behind Bayern, who visit 1. FC Köln in the last round, have proven time and time again that they can be there in the last round when it counts.
