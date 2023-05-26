Home » Slideshow: The most exciting German title thrillers
The decision about the champion of the 60th season of the German Bundesliga is the tightest in years. Borussia Dortmund goes into the final round on Saturday with a two-point lead over defending champions Bayern Munich. The title decision 2023 thus joins the series of many crime novels of the past.

Before the last round, Dortmund have the clearly better starting position and the title win in their own hands. With a win against Mainz 05, the ninth championship in the club’s history would be a certainty.

But two points behind Bayern, who visit 1. FC Köln in the last round, have proven time and time again that they can be there in the last round when it counts.

A slideshow with some of the most memorable decisions in German Bundesliga history:

Photo series with 8 pictures

picturedesk.com/dpa/Matthias Balk

For the 60th time, the championship trophy will be played for the winner of the German Bundesliga – and the fight for the object of desire was often not for the faint of heart

On April 30, 1978, the players of the Bundesliga soccer club 1. FC Köln are enthusiastically received by their fans in the center of Cologne

picturedesk.com/dpa/Wilhelm Leuschner

**1977/78 – Rhenish goal spectacle:** 45 years ago there was a long-distance duel between 1. FC Köln and Borussia Mönchengladbach. The two rivals went into the last matchday with the same number of points, but Cologne had a goal difference that was ten goals better. With a 12-0 win against the namesake from Dortmund, Borussia tried everything to overtake FC. But even the highest Bundesliga win to date was not enough, as Cologne defeated FC St. Pauli 5-0.

Michael Kutztop (Bremen) misses a penalty against Jean-Marie Pfaff (FC Bayern Munich) in April 1986

picturedesk.com/SZ-Photo/Werek

**1985/86 – Bayern’s race to catch up with Werder:** FC Bayern and SV Werder Bremen often fought exciting duels for the championship. But it was rarely as exciting as 1986. On the penultimate day Werder missed the chance to win the title early in a direct duel, also because Bremen’s Michael Kutzop only hit the post with a penalty in the final phase (picture) and the score remained 0-0. In the season finale, Werder made a mistake at VfB Stuttgart (1-2), while Bayern beat Gladbach (6-0) and won the championship.

Christoph Daum and Fritz Walter (VFB Stuttgart) celebrate victory in the Bundesliga in May 1992

AP

**1991/92 – Three-way battle for the title:** Even three teams had realistic chances of winning the title before the last matchday. Eintracht Frankfurt, Stuttgart and Dortmund were tied on points, with Hessen going into the season finale with the best goal difference and Black and Yellow with the worst goal difference. Since Eintracht lost 2-1 at Hansa Rostock, VfB secured the title under coach Christoph Daum (right) with a 2-1 win over Bayer Leverkusen.

Game scene between Andree Wiedener (Werder Bremen) and Mehmet Scholl (Bayern Munich) in November 1995

imago/Press photo Baumann

**1994/95 – Bayern crowns Dortmund champion:** Of all people, Borussia Dortmund owed the championship to Bayern, here Mehmet Scholl on the right. The Munich team, without a chance of winning the title themselves, defeated the previous table leaders from Bremen 3:1 on the last day of the game – and thus made Dortmund the champion. BVB did its homework in the 2-0 win against Hamburger SV.

A disappointed Michael Ballack (Bayer Leverkusen) leaves the field (May 2000)

AP/Camay Sungu

**1999/2000 – Leverkusen becomes “Vizekusen”:** The name “Vizekusen” began with the 2000 season finale. A point on the last matchday at SpVgg Unterhaching would have been enough for Leverkusen to win their first title. But an own goal by Michael Ballack (r.) started the 0:2 defeat. The people of Unterhaching provided Bavarian support: the beneficiary was FC Bayern, who beat Bremen 3-1 a few kilometers away and still triumphed.

Patrick Anderson (Bayern Munich) celebrates in May 2001

Reuters

**2000/01 – Bayern snatches away Schalke’s shell:** It was probably the most dramatic and memorable season finale. The fans of FC Schalke 04 were already hugging after a 5:3 win over Unterhaching in their home Parkstadion when Bayern were 0:1 down at Hamburger SV in injury time and thus apparently lost the championship. But then came Munich’s Patrik Andersson (Mid.), who scored the equalizer with an indirect free kick and snatched the bowl from the Royal Blues at the last moment.

David Alaba celebrates the 2019 championship title with FC Bayern

picturedesk.com/EXPA

**2018/19 – Bayern withstands the BVB pressure:** The championship fight four years ago was not nearly as dramatic, but it was still the closest decision in the recent past. David Alaba and Bayern defended their two-point lead over Dortmund with a 5-1 win against Eintracht Frankfurt on the last day of the game. BVB’s 2-0 win in Mönchengladbach was worthless.

German Bundesliga, 34th round

Saturday May 27th:
Dortmund Mainz 3.30 p.m
Köln Bayern Munich 3.30 p.m
Leipzig Schalke 3.30 p.m
Union Berlin Bremen 3.30 p.m
Moenchengladbach Augsburg 3.30 p.m
Frankfurt Freiburg 3.30 p.m
Wolfsburg Hertha BSC 3.30 p.m
Bochum Leverkusen 3.30 p.m
Stuttgart Hoffenheim 3.30 p.m

