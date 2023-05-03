Sloukas on the siren, Olympiacos overtakes Fenerbahce in a sprint

At 19:45 Fenerbahce and Olympiacos take the field for a fundamental game 3 to say the least, after the 1-1 draw of the first two matches played in Greece.

Among the hosts still out both Wilbekin and Booker, complete Olympiacos.

Game 3 in Istanbul 👀 Can @FBBasketbol keep the momentum going and take the series lead against @Olympiacos_BC? Find out tonight 🍿#EveryGameMatters pic.twitter.com/rixUiH0oaj — Turkish Airlines EuroLeague (@EuroLeague) May 3, 2023

35-38 at the end of the first half, but the hosts allow the Reds just 7 points in the third period and after 30 minutes they are ahead 51-45.

The last quarter proceeds in fits and starts, the Greek team returns with Sloukas and McKissic, then Vezenkov overtakes with 3.49 to go. The Bulgarian winger again for +4, but Dorsey with 6 points in a row brings Fener back to the same level at 66. Calathes signs the new overtaking from outside, but Vezenkov equalises. Guduric for +2 with 3 seconds left, but after the timeout Sloukas seals his excellent performance by making an incredible triple on the siren which fixes the score at 71-72.

The Reds win at the Ulker Sports And Event Hall despite shooting 6/24 from three to move to a victory from the Final Four.

Sloukas closes with 25 points (9/12 FG, 4/4 FT), 6 assists and 5 fouls drawn, Vezenkov also did well (17 with 3/7 from three) and Black (9 with 2 steals and 5 fouls drawn).

For Fenerbahce the protagonists are Dorsey (21+3 assists, 3/5 from three), Jekiri (15+7+3 assists and 2 steals) and Calathes (10+5+6 assists).

.@Olympiacos_BC with the buzzer-beater to steal Game 2 right at the death! Playoff Basketball hits DIFFERENT! #EveryGameMatters pic.twitter.com/XmRa3AzXKI — Turkish Airlines EuroLeague (@EuroLeague) May 3, 2023