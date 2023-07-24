Slovácko – Č. Budějovice 4:1, Slovácko confirmed the role of favorite at home and won big

Photogallery

Photo: Dalibor Glück, ČTK

From the left, Milan Petržela from Slovácko and Marek Havlík from Slovácko are happy about the goal.

Photo: Dalibor Glück, ČTK

From the left, Kim Sung-pin and Milan Petržela rejoice at Slovácko’s goal.

The beginning of the match was cautious from both sides. In the 15th minute, Slovácko took a free kick from the edge of the penalty area, but Trávník only hit his feet in the České Budějovice wall. In the 20th minute, Vecheta opened the net through the center from the left side, but referee Starý disallowed the goal due to the scorer’s offside.

After half an hour, the visitors threatened when Osmančík fired hard and the returning Heča had his hands full with his shot. On the other side, Šípoš distinguished himself between the posts when he took Vechet’s shot to the post for a corner.

The home team took the lead in the 36th minute. Hellebrand did not process a pass from Šípoš, Havlík took possession of the ball and superbly converted his short attack on the goalkeeper from České Budějovice.

The second goal was added three minutes later by Kim sung-pin. The action on the right side was brilliantly executed by the veteran Petržela, who went over Králik and Jakub Hora and ideally served the ball to the young Korean footballer, who had an easy way to his third goal in the first league.

Dynamo dramatized the match right at the beginning of the second half. Jakub Hora’s direct kick was knocked down by the hands of a jumping Vechet in the penalty area, and referee Starý, after watching the video, ordered a penalty kick, which Hora safely converted.

The guests were encouraged by the goal, Čmelík came close to equalizing after a technical shot and Havel after a corner kick after a jam. Ondrášek, who returned to the Czech league, sent another warning for Slovácko’s inconsistent defense in the 69th minute, but Heča reflexively blocked his header.

A quarter of an hour before the end, substitute Matěj Valenta brought calm to the Slovakian ranks, who after ten minutes on the field sent the ball to the post and scored for the first time in his new place after transferring from Slavia.

Shortly after, Mihálik caught the South Bohemian defensive line after consistently attacking and from almost 40 meters he hit the uncovered Šípoš goal with an arc. Thus, Slovácko did not lose at home for the fifth time in a row. České Budějovice, on the other hand, extended their wait for victory to 11 duels away in the top competition.

1. FC Slovácko – Dynamo České Budějovice 4:1 (2:0) Goals: 36. Havlík, 39. Kim sung-pin, 76. Valenta, 80. Mihálik – 54. J. Hora from pen. Referee: Starý – Caletka, Machač – Černý (video). ŽK: Sinyavsky – Havel. Spectators: 4324. Slovakia: Heča – Reinberk, Daníček, Kadlec – Sinjavskij (84. Brandner), Trávník, Havlík, Holzer (84. Kalabiška) – Petržela (66. Valenta), Kim Sung-pin (66. Mihálik) – Vecheta (73. Cicilia). Trainer: Baránek.Č. Budějovice: Šípoš – Broukal, Havel, Králik – Čmelík, Cermák (83. V. Hora), J. Hora, Osmančík (73. Trummer) – Suchan (66. Adediran), Hellebrand (83. Hais) – Ondrášek. Coach: Nikl.

