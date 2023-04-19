Slovak ice hockey players have six Olympic medalists in their squad for the matches against the Czech Republic

Six bronze medalists from last year’s Olympic Games in Beijing and nine compatriots from the Czech extra league are nominated for the Euro Hockey Challenge matches in Ostrava against the Czech Republic. For the historically first medal of independent Slovakia under the five rings, the current staff of coach Craig Ramsay included goalkeeper Matej Tomek from Litvínov, defender Martin Gernát from Lausanne and forwards Peter Cehlárik and Marko Hrivík from Swedish Leksand, Adrián Holešinský from Pilsen and Samuel Takáč from Slovan Bratislava.

