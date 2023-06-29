Slovak star in trouble! Sagan was convicted of drunk driving

Shortly before the start of the famous Tour de France, he is dealing with unpleasant problems. Three-time world champion Peter Sagan was given a three-month suspended sentence for drink-driving in Monaco. The local media reported on Thursday about the verdict of the court and the closure of the incident that occurred in May. The seven-time holder of the green jersey for the best sprinter at the Tour de France also lost his driving license for three months.

