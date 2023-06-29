Home » Slovak star in trouble! Sagan was convicted of drunk driving
Slovak star in trouble! Sagan was convicted of drunk driving

Shortly before the start of the famous Tour de France, he is dealing with unpleasant problems. Three-time world champion Peter Sagan was given a three-month suspended sentence for drink-driving in Monaco. The local media reported on Thursday about the verdict of the court and the closure of the incident that occurred in May. The seven-time holder of the green jersey for the best sprinter at the Tour de France also lost his driving license for three months.

