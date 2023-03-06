Daňo replaced Filip Chlapík on the throne, who scored 31 goals in 53 matches for Sparta last season and subsequently left for Ambri-Piotta. In the federal league, Žigmund Pálffy reigned over the Slovakian gunners for the last time in 1991/92.

Martin Růžička from Třinec set the record for the regular season of the independent Czech extra league in 2012/13 with 40 goals. The absolute maximum among scorers is held by Milan Nový from the year 1976/77, who scored 59 goals in the Kladno jersey.

In the independent Czech league, Viktor Ujčík scored the most goals in the year, scoring 45 goals in the 1995/96 season. Back then, playoff games were also counted. In the sum of the regular season and title fights, this performance would be surpassed in the 2006/07 season by Petr Sýkora, who in the Pardubice jersey added 12 goals in the playoffs to the 37 goals from the long season.