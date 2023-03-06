Home Sports Slovakian Daňo was the first foreigner to win the top scorer crown of the Czech Extraliga
Daňo replaced Filip Chlapík on the throne, who scored 31 goals in 53 matches for Sparta last season and subsequently left for Ambri-Piotta. In the federal league, Žigmund Pálffy reigned over the Slovakian gunners for the last time in 1991/92.

Martin Růžička from Třinec set the record for the regular season of the independent Czech extra league in 2012/13 with 40 goals. The absolute maximum among scorers is held by Milan Nový from the year 1976/77, who scored 59 goals in the Kladno jersey.

In the independent Czech league, Viktor Ujčík scored the most goals in the year, scoring 45 goals in the 1995/96 season. Back then, playoff games were also counted. In the sum of the regular season and title fights, this performance would be surpassed in the 2006/07 season by Petr Sýkora, who in the Pardubice jersey added 12 goals in the playoffs to the 37 goals from the long season.

Overview of the top scorers in the top flight:
2022/23 Marko Dano (Třinec steel workers) 29
2021/22 Philip the Guy (Sparta Prague) 31
2020/21 Matej Stránský (Třinec steel workers) 33
2019/20 Milan Goulash (Skoda Pilsen) 35
2018/19 Milan Goulash (Skoda Pilsen) 30
2017/18 Tomas Mertl (Skoda Pilsen) 30
2016/17 Dominik Kubalik (Skoda Pilsen) 29
2015/16 Dominik Kubalik (Skoda Pilsen) 25
2014/15 Erik Hrňa (Třinec steel workers) 26
2013/14 Petr Ton (Sparta Prague) 35
2012/13 Martin Ružička (Třinec steel workers) 40
2011/12 Petr Kumstat (Energy Karlovy Vary) 27
2010/11 Tomas Vlasak (Pilsen 1929) 30
2009/10 Petr Ton (Sparta Prague) 34
2008/09 David Hruška (Slavia Prague) 31
2007/08 Jaroslav Balastik (RI Okna Zlín) 29
2006/07 Petr Sýkora (Moeller Pardubice) 37
2005/06 Petr Ton (Sparta Prague) 24
2004/05 Jaroslav Balastik (Hamé Zlín) 30
2003/04 Jaroslav Balastik (Hamé Zlín) 29
2002/03 John Mark (Třinec steel workers) 32
2001/02 David Hruška (Femax Havířov) 31
2000/01 Petr Sýkora (Pardubice) 26
1999/00 Jiří Dopita (Slovnaft Vsetín) 30
1998/99 Jan Hlaváč (Sparta Prague) 33
1997/98 David Moravec (Vítkovice) 44
1996/97 Jiří Dopita (Petra Vsetín) 30
1995/96 Viktor Ujčík (Slavia Prague) 45
1994/95 Pavel Janku (AC ZPS Zlín) 37
1993/94 Richard the King (Pardubice) 33
1992/93 Jan Chaloun (Lithuanians) 44
1991/92 Žigmund Pálffy (Dukla Trenčín) 41
1990/91 Ladislav Lubina (Tesla Pardubice) 41
1989/90 Robert Reichel (CHZ Litvínov) 49
1988/89 Vladimir Ružička (Dukla Trenčín) 46
1987/88 Vladimir Ružička (Dukla Trenčín) 38
1986/87 Ján Jaško (Slavic Bratislava) 33
1985/86 Vladimir Ružička (CHZ Litvínov) 41
1984/85 Oldřich Válek (Dukla Jihlava) 38
1984/85 Vladimir Ružička (CHZ Litvínov) 38
1983/84 Vladimir Ružička (CHZ Litvínov) 31
1982/83 Vincent Lukáč (VSŽ Košice) 49
1981/82 Igor Liba (VSŽ Košice) 35
1980/81 Jiří Lala (Dukla Jihlava) 40
1979/80 Vincent Lukáč (VSŽ Košice) 43
1978/79 Vladimir Martinec (Tesla Pardubice) 42
1977/78 Jaroslav Pouzar (Engine No. Budejovice) 42
1976/77 Milan Novy (SONP Kladno) 59
1975/76 Milan Novy (SONP Kladno) 32
1974/75 Milan Novy (SONP Kladno) 46
1973/74 Václav Nedomansky (Slavic Bratislava) 46
1972/73 Milan Novy (Dukla Jihlava) 39
1971/72 Václav Nedomansky (Slavic Bratislava) 35
1970/71 Václav Nedomansky (Slavic Bratislava) 37
1969/70 Joseph Black (ZKL Brno) 31
1968/69 Jaroslav Jiřík (ZKL Brno) 35
1967/68 Jan Havel (Sparta Prague) 38
1966/67 Václav Nedomansky (Slavic Bratislava) 40
1965/66 Jan Klapáč (Dukla Jihlava) 41
1964/65 Zdenek Spacek (Tesla Pardubice) 33
1963/64 Joseph Black (ZKL Brno) 43
1962/63 Jaroslav Volf (SONP Kladno) 28
1961/62 Josef Vimmer (SONP Kladno) 38
1960/61 Jozef Golonka (Slavic Bratislava) 35
1960/61 Václav Pantůček (RH Brno) 35
1959/60 John the Elder (Slavic Bratislava) 26
1958/59 Vladimir Zabrodsky (Spartak Sokolovo) 23
1957/58 Václav Pantůček (RH Brno) 27
1956/57 Vladimir Zabrodsky (Spartak Sokolovo) 33
1955/56 Miroslav Kluc (Miner Chomutov) 26
1954/55 Miroslav Kluc (Miner Chomutov) 25
1953/54 Vladimir Zabrodsky (Spartak Sokolovo) 30
1952/53 Miroslav Kluc (Miner Chomutov) 33
1951/52 Oldrich Seiml (VŽKG) 26
1951/52 Miroslav Kluc (Sokol Hutě Chomutov) 26
1950/51 Čenek Pícha (SKP No. Budějovice) 24
1949/50 Augustin Bubník (ATK Prague) 26
1948/49 Vladimir Zabrodsky (LTC Prague) 19
1947/48 Vladimir Kobranov (1.ČLTK Prague) 20
1946/47 Vladimir Zabrodsky (LTC Prague) 17
[1945/46 Vladimir Kobranov (1.ČLTK Prague) 10
1937/38 Mike Buckna (LTC Prague) 14
1936/37 Josef Malecek (LTC Prague) 16
