Daňo replaced Filip Chlapík on the throne, who scored 31 goals in 53 matches for Sparta last season and subsequently left for Ambri-Piotta. In the federal league, Žigmund Pálffy reigned over the Slovakian gunners for the last time in 1991/92.
Martin Růžička from Třinec set the record for the regular season of the independent Czech extra league in 2012/13 with 40 goals. The absolute maximum among scorers is held by Milan Nový from the year 1976/77, who scored 59 goals in the Kladno jersey.
In the independent Czech league, Viktor Ujčík scored the most goals in the year, scoring 45 goals in the 1995/96 season. Back then, playoff games were also counted. In the sum of the regular season and title fights, this performance would be surpassed in the 2006/07 season by Petr Sýkora, who in the Pardubice jersey added 12 goals in the playoffs to the 37 goals from the long season.
|Overview of the top scorers in the top flight:
|2022/23
|Marko Dano
|(Třinec steel workers)
|29
|2021/22
|Philip the Guy
|(Sparta Prague)
|31
|2020/21
|Matej Stránský
|(Třinec steel workers)
|33
|2019/20
|Milan Goulash
|(Skoda Pilsen)
|35
|2018/19
|Milan Goulash
|(Skoda Pilsen)
|30
|2017/18
|Tomas Mertl
|(Skoda Pilsen)
|30
|2016/17
|Dominik Kubalik
|(Skoda Pilsen)
|29
|2015/16
|Dominik Kubalik
|(Skoda Pilsen)
|25
|2014/15
|Erik Hrňa
|(Třinec steel workers)
|26
|2013/14
|Petr Ton
|(Sparta Prague)
|35
|2012/13
|Martin Ružička
|(Třinec steel workers)
|40
|2011/12
|Petr Kumstat
|(Energy Karlovy Vary)
|27
|2010/11
|Tomas Vlasak
|(Pilsen 1929)
|30
|2009/10
|Petr Ton
|(Sparta Prague)
|34
|2008/09
|David Hruška
|(Slavia Prague)
|31
|2007/08
|Jaroslav Balastik
|(RI Okna Zlín)
|29
|2006/07
|Petr Sýkora
|(Moeller Pardubice)
|37
|2005/06
|Petr Ton
|(Sparta Prague)
|24
|2004/05
|Jaroslav Balastik
|(Hamé Zlín)
|30
|2003/04
|Jaroslav Balastik
|(Hamé Zlín)
|29
|2002/03
|John Mark
|(Třinec steel workers)
|32
|2001/02
|David Hruška
|(Femax Havířov)
|31
|2000/01
|Petr Sýkora
|(Pardubice)
|26
|1999/00
|Jiří Dopita
|(Slovnaft Vsetín)
|30
|1998/99
|Jan Hlaváč
|(Sparta Prague)
|33
|1997/98
|David Moravec
|(Vítkovice)
|44
|1996/97
|Jiří Dopita
|(Petra Vsetín)
|30
|1995/96
|Viktor Ujčík
|(Slavia Prague)
|45
|1994/95
|Pavel Janku
|(AC ZPS Zlín)
|37
|1993/94
|Richard the King
|(Pardubice)
|33
|1992/93
|Jan Chaloun
|(Lithuanians)
|44
|1991/92
|Žigmund Pálffy
|(Dukla Trenčín)
|41
|1990/91
|Ladislav Lubina
|(Tesla Pardubice)
|41
|1989/90
|Robert Reichel
|(CHZ Litvínov)
|49
|1988/89
|Vladimir Ružička
|(Dukla Trenčín)
|46
|1987/88
|Vladimir Ružička
|(Dukla Trenčín)
|38
|1986/87
|Ján Jaško
|(Slavic Bratislava)
|33
|1985/86
|Vladimir Ružička
|(CHZ Litvínov)
|41
|1984/85
|Oldřich Válek
|(Dukla Jihlava)
|38
|1984/85
|Vladimir Ružička
|(CHZ Litvínov)
|38
|1983/84
|Vladimir Ružička
|(CHZ Litvínov)
|31
|1982/83
|Vincent Lukáč
|(VSŽ Košice)
|49
|1981/82
|Igor Liba
|(VSŽ Košice)
|35
|1980/81
|Jiří Lala
|(Dukla Jihlava)
|40
|1979/80
|Vincent Lukáč
|(VSŽ Košice)
|43
|1978/79
|Vladimir Martinec
|(Tesla Pardubice)
|42
|1977/78
|Jaroslav Pouzar
|(Engine No. Budejovice)
|42
|1976/77
|Milan Novy
|(SONP Kladno)
|59
|1975/76
|Milan Novy
|(SONP Kladno)
|32
|1974/75
|Milan Novy
|(SONP Kladno)
|46
|1973/74
|Václav Nedomansky
|(Slavic Bratislava)
|46
|1972/73
|Milan Novy
|(Dukla Jihlava)
|39
|1971/72
|Václav Nedomansky
|(Slavic Bratislava)
|35
|1970/71
|Václav Nedomansky
|(Slavic Bratislava)
|37
|1969/70
|Joseph Black
|(ZKL Brno)
|31
|1968/69
|Jaroslav Jiřík
|(ZKL Brno)
|35
|1967/68
|Jan Havel
|(Sparta Prague)
|38
|1966/67
|Václav Nedomansky
|(Slavic Bratislava)
|40
|1965/66
|Jan Klapáč
|(Dukla Jihlava)
|41
|1964/65
|Zdenek Spacek
|(Tesla Pardubice)
|33
|1963/64
|Joseph Black
|(ZKL Brno)
|43
|1962/63
|Jaroslav Volf
|(SONP Kladno)
|28
|1961/62
|Josef Vimmer
|(SONP Kladno)
|38
|1960/61
|Jozef Golonka
|(Slavic Bratislava)
|35
|1960/61
|Václav Pantůček
|(RH Brno)
|35
|1959/60
|John the Elder
|(Slavic Bratislava)
|26
|1958/59
|Vladimir Zabrodsky
|(Spartak Sokolovo)
|23
|1957/58
|Václav Pantůček
|(RH Brno)
|27
|1956/57
|Vladimir Zabrodsky
|(Spartak Sokolovo)
|33
|1955/56
|Miroslav Kluc
|(Miner Chomutov)
|26
|1954/55
|Miroslav Kluc
|(Miner Chomutov)
|25
|1953/54
|Vladimir Zabrodsky
|(Spartak Sokolovo)
|30
|1952/53
|Miroslav Kluc
|(Miner Chomutov)
|33
|1951/52
|Oldrich Seiml
|(VŽKG)
|26
|1951/52
|Miroslav Kluc
|(Sokol Hutě Chomutov)
|26
|1950/51
|Čenek Pícha
|(SKP No. Budějovice)
|24
|1949/50
|Augustin Bubník
|(ATK Prague)
|26
|1948/49
|Vladimir Zabrodsky
|(LTC Prague)
|19
|1947/48
|Vladimir Kobranov
|(1.ČLTK Prague)
|20
|1946/47
|Vladimir Zabrodsky
|(LTC Prague)
|17
|[1945/46
|Vladimir Kobranov
|(1.ČLTK Prague)
|10
|1937/38
|Mike Buckna
|(LTC Prague)
|14
|1936/37
|Josef Malecek
|(LTC Prague)
|16