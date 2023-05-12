Slovakian hockey players will be strengthened at the World Cup by a German defender from a farm in New Jersey

Slovakia’s hockey players will be strengthened at the World Championships in Riga and Tampere by defenseman Šimon Nemec from the New Jersey farm of the Utica Comets. The second player of last year’s draft, after a season spent in the lower AHL, was available in the wider squad of the club from Newark before the Devils were eliminated in the 2nd round of the NHL playoffs with Carolina, and he should already fly to the Slovak team in Latvia on Saturday. Coach Craig Ramsay’s team builders are also negotiating the participation of New Jersey offensive lineman Tomáš Tatar.

