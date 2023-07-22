Slovenia is a cycling powerhouse, but hockey is suffering. He is not preferred by the state, explains the coach

When Pešout worked in Karlovy Vary, he had two Slovenian defenders in his squad – Sabahudin Kovačevič and Matič Podlipnik. “Based on the fact that we had two Slovenians in the team, four or five years ago they invited us to a tournament in Bled,” recalls current sports manager and coach Chomutova, how he had the opportunity to learn about hockey in the Balkan country.

“People made quite a living there. Three to four thousand spectators came to the matches, great hockey,” says Příklep extra.

Father and son won a valuable trophy for Czech hockey.

However, it was already evident at that time that Slovenian hockey was in decline. “Even back then, they told us that they had big problems, but that unfortunately they were not included among the state’s preferred sports and it is there on a private basis,” Pešout recounts.

Slovenia will use players from the KHL. He says he has practically no information about the war.

The situation of the Slovenians at this year’s World Championships in Riga and Tampere was quite telling, where they had the oldest selection of all the participants, the average age of the team was in their thirties. We can name: Gašper Krošelj 36 years, Blaž Gregorc 33, Žiga Jeglič 35, Robert Sabolič 34, Rok Tičar 34, Jan Urbas 34. Anže Kopitar, the most famous and most successful Slovenian hockey player of all time, was also absent from the tournament, he is also 35 years old. “It’s the generation that Kopitar’s dad brought up,” Pešout points out about the work of Matjaž Kopitar, who as head coach led the Slovenians in the last championship as well.

Slovenian hockey is approaching the point where there will no longer be enough internationally successful fighters in the national team. “The pattern is missing there… now they’re going to ride their bikes and jump off the bridge. It can be seen that the state still plays a big role in this,” says Pešout. Slovenians are also seen a lot during the ongoing Tour de France.

Will the Hall of Fame in Toronto also expand the Balkan representative?

This year, the hockey team from this country played in the elite world championship after six years, in the meantime it was twice deprived of the chance to qualify due to the covid pandemic, due to which tournaments of lower categories were canceled.

This year, relegation to division IA came again. The Slovenian 20s experienced a bad year as well, as they were relegated to division I. B, i.e. down to the third level, which also includes the local 18s. According to IIHF data, only 197 adult hockey players are currently registered in the country. The Slovenians have played the elite tournament ten times so far, even in 2006 under the leadership of the Czech coach František Výborny.

