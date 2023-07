Slovenia has chosen Luka Doncic as captain ahead of the FIBA ​​Basketball World Cup.

“I’m honored. It’s a moment to be proud of,” Doncic said. “Objective? Win gold. Winning is always the goal,” added the Dallas Mavericks star.

“It’s been a long summer but I’m happy to be back on the pitch,” said Doncic. “Lots of games, lots of training. I can’t wait. I haven’t played since April 10,” added Doncic.

