PAVIA

Sport Exhibition 2022 will not happen. The provincial delegate of Coni, Luciano Cremonesi, reluctantly announces a postponement which is in fact equivalent to a cancellation of the sports promotion festival in schools, which was scheduled at PalaRavizza from 22 to 24 September. In the letter addressed to the managers and technicians who had already joined, the regional president of the Olympic Committee, Marco Riva, the councilor for sport of the Municipality of Pavia, Pietro Trivi and the member of the Coni council of Lombardy, Giuseppe Giovannetti, Cremonesi explains that ” despite having started the organization of the event on time and carried out the bureaucratic formalities of our competence within the foreseen times, the procedures under the competence of Coni, both at regional and national level, do not guarantee the timing necessary for the realization of the SE ». Basically, if at the provincial level we moved in a timely manner, and there were the conditions to move forward, at the higher level these guarantees did not exist.

The stop in September is equivalent, in practice, to a goodbye to 2023, as it is difficult to hypothesize an outdoor exhibition, which involves thousands of children and teenagers, in the autumn and winter months. The 23rd edition of Sport Exhibition (whose motto is «See, try, talk about sport») had already received the approval of about twenty federations and promotional bodies. «The days of Thursday 22nd and Friday 23rd – explains Cremonesi – would have been dedicated to elementary and middle schools with our instructors. Among the novelties, the batting tunnel for baseball and golf to practice with ». Also scheduled is a conference with the Federcalcio and the Referees Association (Aia), the presentation of the book “One hundred years of basketball in Lombardy”, a convivial moment of Panathlon with the participation of the former cycling champion Gianni Bugno (which should be held anyway) . The last pre-Covid appointment of Sport Exhibition saw the presence of several thousand very young people. “The postponement was a painful but inevitable decision – concludes Cremonesi – I was pleased with the phone call from President Riva, who assured his support for the event, confirming the budget and underlining the importance of the territories for the achievement of sporting results. “. –