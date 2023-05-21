“Small Ball, Big Love” Primary School Charity Football Tournament Opens in Changsha City – Public Welfare Information – Public Welfare Channel

Soccer Soccer Benefits Changsha “Small Ball, Big Love” Primary School Charity Football Tournament Opens

Huasheng Online, May 21 (correspondent Wang Yeling and reporter Hu Xingzi) Cheer for health and help public welfare. This morning, the opening ceremony of the “Blood Soccer Benefits” Changsha City “Small Ball Big Love” elementary school charity football match was held in Yuhua District Sports New City, Changsha City.

At the opening ceremony, the large-scale dance “Together to the Future”, Yinshihua (sand painting) “Small Ball Love – Where there is love, there is hope”, children’s football show “Football Boy” and other wonderful programs took turns. Amid the majestic and loud national anthem, young athlete representatives took neat and vigorous steps, holding high the five-star red flag, and the referee representatives and athletes solemnly swore an oath.





This event practiced the concept of combining charity and sports, and established the “Changsha Children’s Serious Illness Relief Fund”, so that participating players can not only enjoy the joy of sports, but also raise funds for the relief fund, and at the same time guide and mobilize parents , coaches and other caring people around to participate in charitable donations, and jointly help children with serious illnesses and their families in Changsha. In addition, the caring enterprise will set up a “goal incentive award” in the game. Every time a goal is scored, 10 yuan of incentive money will be injected into the “Changsha Children’s Serious Illness Relief Fund” to cheer for the participants and public welfare undertakings.





As the first charity football match for primary school students in Changsha, this event attracted hundreds of primary schools in Changsha, more than 200 teams, and more than 3,000 players to sign up enthusiastically. The event will be held from May 21st to August 30th, and will be divided into three stages: grassroots competition, public welfare period and finals. The public can search the WeChat mini-program “Ai Xingshe” on their mobile phones and enter the page of the “Little Ball Big Love” event to make donations for seriously ill children.

The event was jointly organized by the Changsha Charity Federation, the Municipal Customs Work Committee, the Civil Affairs Bureau, the Municipal Education Bureau, and the Municipal Sports Bureau, and Changsha Welfare Lottery provided public welfare support.

