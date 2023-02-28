Small country, big dreams! Such is the motto of the Czech baseball amateurs, whose story would make a Hollywood movie.

In a difficult group, the goal is to win at least one game, gain invaluable experience and show the world that top baseball can be played in a small country in the heart of Europe.

“It will be terribly challenging, but even a small country can have big dreams,” says national team coach Pavel Chadim, stating that the Czechs will not be the favorites in battles with professionals, including players from Major League Baseball. “However, this does not mean that we will not fight. nobody thought we could even get to the tournament,” he emphasizes.

The Japanese are number one in the world rankings, the Koreans number three. In addition, the Czechs will face them in a span of twenty hours, which seems like a “mission impossible”. “Simply speaking, at the beginning and end of the group, we will have the best chance to achieve our goal,” Chadim nods that the path leads through China or Australia.

The Czechs will play all matches in the roofed Tokyo Dome, the Mecca of baseball for 55,000 people. Also in the nomination are American natives with Czech roots Jeff Barto, Jake Rabinowitz, Eric Sogard or William Escala. The main star will be the thirty-six-year-old Sogard, who has been in the MLB since 2010.

"I had a chance to play in Taiwan, where there were eight to ten thousand people. I liked their style of cheering because you never know who they are cheering for. It will be the same here and I believe it will help us. We won't see any whistling or booing. Japanese culture respects and appreciates every action that we succeed," captain Petr Zýma is happy.