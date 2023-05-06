Research by the Autonomous University of Madrid (Uam) has determined that small daily doses of happiness make you live longer. That is, positive emotions are more decisive for an individual’s longevity than a satisfactory life path. A classic method for assessing people’s happiness is to ask whether they are satisfied with their lives and whether they are happy in general. However, this technique is not risk-free, since, for example, we tend to remember better what coincides with our mood at the moment.

Efficacy of small daily doses of happiness

A group of researchers from the Department of Psychiatry of the Autonomous University of Madrid has thus set out to evaluate other aspects of happiness, verifying the amount of time people spend feeling good or bad during the day. “In this way we can also identify whether welfare measures are associated with a reduction in mortality, but the research also allows us to highlight how the positive emotions that people experience during the day are more effective in terms of greater longevity than the general satisfaction of their life”, said Natalia Martín, lead author of this university study.

Right doses of happiness strengthen our body

The results, published in the scientific journal Frontiers in Psychology, were based on 4,753 interviews carried out with people in various Spanish cities. The interviewees, after having answered a general question on the state of satisfaction with their life, filled out a questionnaire in which to indicate the activities carried out the day before and describe the emotions experienced during these activities. The researchers thus highlighted, after three years of study, that the relationship between feeling positive emotions and the reduction in the probability of death was much stronger in people who did not suffer from depression.

“These results underline the importance of encouraging people to do any type of activity, to participate in social activities that allow them to increase positive emotions and consequently help them live longer”added Professor Martin.

