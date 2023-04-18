Small kitchen? This is the solution if the dishwasher does not fit

Mini dishwashers are the solution for people who live in flats with kitchens with little space

The fundamental difference, obviously, with the dishwasher conventional lies in the size that also supposes a remarkable water savings since these portable devices they can perform their service with approximately one liter (In the case of the most basic, since others with a greater capacity can reach six and even more). However, its operation differs little from traditional models.

The dishwasher sprays hot water mixed with detergent onto the dishes that are introduced inside. They are then rinsed and generate heat to dry them. They also have a filter to retain the largest debris.

In the case of minis, they normally incorporate just a tray designed to place different pieces of crockery while in the conventional ones the number of trays is greater and the design is more specific for plates, cutlery…

In order to function correctly, it is important not to overload the interior of the appliance with parts.

How to install a mini dishwasher

It is a very simple installation and more compared to what a conventional dishwasher requires. In fact, many of them come with the double hose-tank option. In the latter case there is nothing more to fill it with water.

If you opt for hoses, the exhaust or drain hose should be directed to the sink or to a deposit. The inlet connects mostly to kitchen faucets.

Once connected, all you have to do is start the mini dishwasher, use the appropriate soap and choose the cycle.

Advantages and disadvantages of a mini dishwasher

Among the first:

They take up little space ,

, They save water,

many models do not require installation ,

, Portables (can be used, for example, in caravans),

(can be used, for example, in caravans), More hygienic than hand scrubbing,

Time saving,

Regarding the drawbacks:

The clearest is your lower capacity over standard models ,

, they are not cheap.

However, at Sport we have found a model that perfectly meets buyers’ expectations and at a very competitive price (and now with an 8% discount). This is the KLARSTEIN mini dishwasher, compact and ideal for small spaces, even for use in caravans and campsites. It has a power of 86W and a water consumption of only 5 liters per wash. As specified by the brand, the annual electricity consumption is 125 kWh.

Energy efficiency

To improve its energy efficiency (class A), the mini dishwasher has three different programs: ECO, intensive, for the most stubborn dirt, and fast. Regarding noise, one of the issues that most worries users, it is only 58 dB, very similar to conventional models. It has a size of 42 x 43 x 45 centimeters.

What do the users say?

“I bought it due to lack of space, since there were more options for its price. But I am happy. It is a bit noisy, but nothing serious. It is ideal for couples or people who live alone, since it is very small,” explains a user . “I didn’t have much space in the kitchen and I decided on this dishwasher. It’s very easy to use. It also doesn’t need installation: I have it next to the sink and the water drains there,” another Internet user reports.