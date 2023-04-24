small victory for PSG in Angers, but big step towards the title

Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappé scored twice in Angers on April 21, 2023. JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER / AFP

The boulevard towards an 11e title of champion of France − a record − emerges a little more for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Led by Kylian Mbappé, author of a double, PSG won on Friday April 21 at the red lantern, Angers, at the start of the 32e championship day. Six days from the end, the Parisian team now has an 11-point lead over Marseille, its runner-up, who will travel to Lyon on Sunday evening.

In front of the 19,000 spectators at the Raymond-Kopa stadium sold out for the reception of the leader, Kylian Mbappé was able to refine his statistics and become the only top scorer with 22 goals, ahead of Lille’s Jonathan David (20 goals).

In addition to being effective in front of the goal of Paul Bernardoni, the number 7, physically below for several games, he regained his instinct, his technique and his sharp calls. Already last Saturday against Lens, he woke up with a goal and an assist. At the end of the season, he could win the league’s top scorer trophy for the fifth time in a row.

Read also: Article reserved for our subscribers “PSG is reduced to this “Kylian Saint-Germain” which sums up its absence of a real “PSG is reduced to this “Kylian Saint-Germain” which sums up its absence of a real sports policy”

Leo Messi inspired

In the first half, thanks to great inspirations from Leo Messi, PSG quickly took the game on their own. But as often this season, the Parisians played while walking and fell back into their ways in the second half.

Before that, the 35-year-old Argentinian first found Juan Bernat (holder in place of the injured Nuno Mendes) finely over the defense, who then served Mbappé in the box. After missing his recovery in first intention, the French managed to push the ball into the goal (0-1, 9e). Then, Leo Messi, whose departure from PSG is more and more likely at the end of the season, sent a precise through pass to Mbappé, who accelerated and then dribbled past Bernadoni (0-2, 26e).

But the players of Angers continued to push and try, like the young Jean-Mattéo Bahoya, 17 years old and holder for the first time with the Angers Sporting Club de l’Ouest (SCO), or like the another young Justin-Noël Kalumba, 18 years old. Both very strong, they hit well and hurt the Parisian defense (8e15e et 70e).

At the start of the match, the Parisian goalkeeper, Gigio Donnarumma, who had two big games against Nice and Lens, had already had to work hard and pull off a parade (5e). On the other hand, the Italian could not do anything at the end of the match against Sada Thioub, alone at six meters (1-2, 86e).

Read also: Article reserved for our subscribers Christophe Galtier, PSG coach, defends himself after accusations of racist comments against him

The Galtier affair in the background

In distress this season, Angers, who remained on a victory and a draw in their last three games, could be mathematically relegated to Ligue 2 on Sunday, if Auxerre does not lose and if Brest and Nantes win.

Newsletter « Paris 2024 » “Le Monde” deciphers the news and the challenges of the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games. Register

“When we know our situation, having players mobilized like this evening is a great source of pride”emphasized Alexandre Dujeux, the third Angers coach of the season.

Read also: The former president of the Angers SCO football club in police custody for “organized money laundering”

“As much as I am satisfied with their first period like last Saturday against Lens, but not at all with the second”commented, for his part, the Parisian coach, after the match. “We have to show another face, we have a problem with consistency in matches, we have to continue to want to play”he continued.

Supported by the hundreds of noisy Parisian ultras, the Parisians managed to push back the Galtier affair, despite a fairly lackluster match in the second half. Suspected of having made discriminatory remarks during his time at the Olympique gymnast club in Nice last year, the current PSG coach counter-attacked on Friday by filing a complaint for defamation and death threats against Julien Fournier and two journalists.

A preliminary investigation is conducted by the Nice prosecutor’s office for suspicions of “discrimination based on an alleged race or belonging to a religion”. Christophe Galtier, publicly supported by his club PSG, denies having made such comments.