It will not be the end of June 2025, as the government initially wanted. It will not be the end of December 2024 either, as wanted by the deputies. The period of experimentation with so-called “intelligent” video surveillance – i.e. the use of artificial intelligence algorithms for processing images recorded by cameras or drones – will eventually extend to the end of March 2025. Six months after the end of the Olympic and Paralympic Games (JOP).

This is the compromise that was found on Tuesday, April 4, by the deputies and senators during the joint joint committee on the bill “relating to the JOP and containing various other provisions”.

The experiment will begin as soon as the law is promulgated. The implementation of this technique will not concern only the Games: it will apply to “sporting, recreational or cultural events” in general, who “by their scale or their circumstances, are particularly exposed to the risk of acts of terrorism or serious threats to the safety of persons”.

The opposition of theon the left and associations for the defense of freedoms

The deployment of this technique raises strong reservations. It gave rise to heated debates in Parliament during the examination of the bill. The government, notably through the Minister of the Interior, Gérald Darmanin, justified it with one: “in exceptional circumstances, exceptional means”, the exceptional situation being in this case the Olympics.

In front of the deputies, on March 22, Mr. Darmanin also put forward “twenty-eight guarantees” framing the implementation of this technique, endeavoring to present it as “a decision-making tool for law enforcement” : “It is not a question of recognizing people who would have such and such a profile but of predetermined situations”.

This argument did not convince the elected representatives of the opposition, part of whose prejudices relate to the definition of “abnormal behavior” that algorithmic video surveillance systems will be supposed to detect. “Abnormal behavior is blurry”, noted Sandra Regol (Europe Ecology-The Greens). It is a future decree which will have to define it.

In the same way, if the government assures us that it is not a question of setting up “facial recognition and biometric processing”, not everyone puts the same thing behind this last term. “The Defender of Rights explicitly recalled that the detection of so-called abnormal behavior was based on biometric data”recalled Lisa Belluco (Europe Ecology-The Greens).

In a column published in Le Monde on March 6, a group of international organizations (European Civic Forum, Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, etc.) had also called for the withdrawal of Article 7, which, according to them, creates “a worrying precedent for unjustified and disproportionate surveillance in the public space, to the detriment of fundamental rights and freedoms”.

“It’s not a foreshadowing of Big Brother. It is a satisfactory balance between the preservation of public freedoms and the strengthening of the maintenance of order and the safety of people,” had sought to reassure Guillaume Vuilletet (Renaissance), rapporteur of the bill for the law commission, before the vote of the deputies on March 28. While recalling that the National Commission for Computing and Liberties “will accompany” the making of the algorithms and will be in charge of its evaluation at the end of the experiment.

