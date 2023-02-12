Norms and Tributes The work chapter presents three important innovations among the 180 amendments to the Milleproroghe decree approved by the Constitutional Affairs and Budget commissions

Among the 180 amendments to the Milleproroghe decree approved by the Constitutional Affairs and Budget commissions, the labor chapter presents three important innovations. The latest in chronological order is the reopening of the terms to allow companies to access the new skills fund to train their employees. Then there is the possibility of keeping workers on temporary contracts until 2025, even beyond the 24 months envisaged. And then there’s the standard on smart working which, given how it came out and will present itself to the vote in the Palazzo Madama Hall, seems to create a clear difference in treatment between public and private employees. But let’s see the three novelties in summary.

Fund for new skills

With an amendment to article 22 of the Milleproroghe, companies are allowed, as mentioned, to be able to access the Fund also in 2023 new skills. As will be remembered in the midst of the pandemic, to relaunch economic activities, the relaunch decree n. 34/2020 established that for 2020, ’21, ’22, and now with the Milleproroghe for 2023, that companies and trade union representatives could provide for specific agreements in the collective labor agreements for the remodulation of working hours due to the changes organizational and production needs of the company or to favor relocation paths for workers, with which and above all to provide precise training courses. The charges relating to the hours of training, including the related social security and welfare contributions, remain the responsibility of the Fund for new skills set up at the National Agency for Active Labor Policies (Anpal). The Fund had a financial endowment of 230 million euros from the Spao National Operational Program and was increased by a further 200 million euros for the year 2020 and by another 300 million euros for the year 2021.

Supply contracts

The commissions of Palazzo Madama have also given the green light to the extension of the provision which provides for the possibility of employing the worker on mission for periods exceeding 24 months, even non-continuous, for fixed-term contracts, without this determining for the the user himself the establishment of an employment relationship of indefinite duration. In detail, the effectiveness of this provision, initially set until 30 June 2024, is extended to 30 June 2025.

Smart working

As mentioned, the rules approved by the Senate and examined in the Chamber of Palazzo Madama on Tuesday 14 February have created a de facto difference in treatment between public and private employees. In fact, for the latter, smart working can be recognized from 28 February (date of entry into force of the Milleproroghe conversion law) until 30 June, both for fragile workers and for those with children up to 14 years of age. For civil servants, on the other hand, smart working will be reserved only for public workers with frailty.

