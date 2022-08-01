Milan, 1 August 2022 – There are those who have chosen Costa Rica because “animated by the idea – says Giovanni Battista Pozza – that it is possible to work anywhere in a productive and collaborative way, when done in the right way” by seeking with their own experience of push “to make positive changes for a better and happier work environment” along the lines of what the British call workation with a crasis of the words work, work, and vacation. There are those who have relied on specialized agencies or apps (such as Workitect or Nibol) to look for pleasant places for their business. There are those who have made it even further and returned satisfied and fulfilled. Marcello Ascani, creator of digital content, has just returned from his experience as a smart worker in Màs a Tierra, the island of Robinson Crusoe, the one where from 1704 to 1709 the Scottish sailor Alexander Selkirk was abandoned by the British, whose adventures would have inspired the novel by Daniel Defoe. Six hundred and seventy kilometers off the coast of Chile, about 900 inhabitants, was chosen by the multinational Lenovo, the world‘s first computer manufacturer, as the basis for a smart working experiment, with sixteen volunteers from all over the world, and to support the population in the project. Work for Humankind, work for humanity. Ascani, what prompted you to try this experience? “Before the pandemic I was a digital nomad, I traveled the world making videos for my YouTube channel. To work I needed a computer and an Internet connection. I have always been looking for new places to discover while continuing my content work. creator. When I got the chance to try it from a remote island in the Pacific, I couldn’t help but try. ” The place is honestly unknown to most people and certainly not easy given the …