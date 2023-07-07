SMAspace and SMAspace Cup are back, the inclusive events for those affected by rare diseases – Sport Marketing News

Affection and sport, in the name of inclusionare the two items that characterize SMAspace e SMAspace Cup anno 2023. On the one hand, therefore, moments of dialogue on feelings and emotions conducted by the psychologist Simona Spinoglio; on the other one triangular of powerchair football with the commentary on Twitch of the streamer Ylenia Frezza. At the center adolescents, adults, families and caregivers, people experiencing SMAspinal muscular atrophy, daily and who gather for two days, Saturday 8 and Sunday 9 July in Rome at the Congress Center of the Santa Lucia Foundation.

It looks like this fourth edition of the project conceived by the Rare Disease Observatory and SMA Families whose name “SMAspace” refers to a very popular virtual square in the 2000s, namely MySpace, one of the first social networks in history. SMAspace in fact, it was born to be a place of aggregation and entertainment, but above all a space for information and exchange on the pathology between clinicians and patients.

“In recent years, the pandemic has had a negative impact on interpersonal relationships, creating difficulties not only on a social level, but also on communication. With this initiative we have therefore set ourselves various objectives: to create a sense of belonging to the community, to bring people closer to sport – understood as a moment of recreation and social integration – and to overcome the limits of periodic visits by ensuring that people with SMA could consult those professional figures to whom, being accompanied by family members, one often feels embarrassed to ask questions“, explains Anita Pallara, President of the SMA Families Association.

It is no coincidence that two panels will develop on the first day: “In the first we will address together some issues related to the world of affectivity, interpersonal relationships and sexuality, debunking some taboos and offering participants the opportunity to reflect, listen to each other and ask questions, doubts or personal observations – he says Simona Spinoglio, Psychologist, Stella Toll Free Number, SMA Families Association – Subsequently, the young people present will be involved in creating a group dedicated to them, the advocacy group #GiovaniSMA. With the precious contribution of Dr. Elisa Costantino there will be a space on the theme of planning the independent life path of a young adult with SMA, bringing experiences, thoughts, concrete suggestions and offering everyone the opportunity to share questions and points of view ” . Parallel to constitution of the #GiovaniSMA groupthe mini powerchair football tournament will kick off on Saturday with the dual purpose of having a playful moment and bringing the kids with SMA closer to the sport.

The project #SMAspace also saw the involvement of Carlo Di Giusto, Head of Sports Activities of the Santa Lucia IRCCS and Head of the Italian Wheelchair Basketball National Teamsand obtained the patronage of ASAMSI – Association for the Study of Infantile Spinal Muscular Atrophies ETS, NeMO Clinical Center, CIP – Italian Paralympic Committee (Lazio Region), CONI – Lazio Regional Committee, FIPPS – Italian Paralympic Federation Powerchair Sport, Santa Foundation Lucia and UILDM – Italian Union for the fight against Muscular Dystrophy ODV.