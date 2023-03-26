Home Sports SME3-0 Rong Xingheng Construction Xing Yu scored a goal_TOM Sports
At 14:05 p.m. on March 25th, Guiyang Olympic Sports Center Charming Night was hosted by Guizhou Sports Online, guided by Guiyang Olympic Sports Center, and co-organized by Guiyang Olympic Event Operation CenterThe 22nd Guiyang Amateur Football League BThe third game of the ninth round ended in the new stadium on the south side of the Olympic Sports, SME3-0 Rong Xingheng Construction.

SME Xing Yu scored a goal.

Zhang Hongrui, Lei Xin, Li Hongyao of Rongxingheng Construction and SME Zhang Juntao were given yellow cards.

Shen Jing of Rongxingheng Construction was sent off with a red card during the game. According to the league competition regulations, she will miss the next round of the game.

Rong Xingheng Construction has illegal players playing in this game. According to the league competition regulations, a single game will be judged as a 0-3 loss, and goals will not be counted in the scorer list.

SME lineup

Goalkeeper: 19-Wang Haodong

11-Mao Rongquan, 17-Yuan Xinrong, 25-Tai Shihai (46 minutes 39-Tang Bin), 29-Li Tianxin (46 minutes 93-Luo Guotao), 22-Zhou Jiawei, 55-Xu Bin (35 minutes 92-Wang Mingcheng), 6- Xie Zhiying (10-Huang Bing in 54 minutes), 26-Zhang Juntao (99-Xing Yu in 54 minutes), 52-Lu Zhengping, 97-Ding Xuzhao

Rong Xing Heng construction lineup

Goalkeeper: 15-Shen Jing

4-Zhang Hongrui, 6-Chen Wei, 55-Chen Houjia (58 minutes, 32-Lei Sen), 33-Yin Jiannan, 27-Lei Xin, 66-Lu Zhiming, 30-Li Hongyao (51 minutes, 72-Hu Chengjun), 7-Li Ting (46 minutes 21-Lan Guangxin), 15-Shen Jing, 16-Li Longhua, 99-Yang Zexin




SME3-0 Rong Xing Heng Construction Xing Yu scored a goal

Lu Zhiming, No. 66 of Rongxingheng Construction, was named the best player of the game

