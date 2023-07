He was driving under the influence of alcohol, crashed into a traffic sign, and when the police arrived at the scene, the American hockey player with Belarusian roots, Alex Galchenyuk, began to threaten them that one phone call would be enough and they and their families would be dead. Former Czech defenseman Ladislav Šmíd, who played almost 600 games in the NHL, has now commented on the case of the 29-year-old forward on his Twitter account.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook