Smith Persist 2, the bike helmet for every road

Smith Persist 2, the bike helmet for every road

Whether it’s a quick lunchtime run or 60km on a weekend, the Smith Persist road helmet is ready for anything. Designed by Smith Optics, a brand originally from Sun Valley in Idaho and part of the Safilo group, to give the feeling of a custom-made helmet, the easy adjustment of the VaportFit ™ system allows you to obtain an optimal fit, even during the race.

Smith Persist 2, the bike helmet for every road

Safety comes first with the inclusion of zoned Koroyd® technology, which optimizes the level of protection, together with the MIPS® Brain Protection System, which helps reduce oblique forces in the event of an impact, in order to be able to face any situation with confidence. descent.

Security and ventilation

And, when the climb makes you sweat, 21 fixed ventilation holes and the AirEvac™ ventilation system keep the air flowing, cool the head and prevent the glasses from fogging.

Prezzo: 120,00 €

