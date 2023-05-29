Smoke bomb? Official: Vincent’s left ankle sprain is doubtful for tomorrow’s tiebreaker with the Celtics – yqqlm

Source: NBA Wide Angle
On May 29th, Beijing time, the Heat officially released the team’s injury report. Among them, Gabe Vincent, who has a sprained left ankle, is doubtful for tomorrow’s game.
In addition, Tyler Herro and Victor Oladipo both continue to miss due to injuries.
Vincent missed Game 5 due to an ankle sprain, and returned in Game 6.
In G6 of the series, Vincent made 6 of 18 and 3 of 6 three-pointers, scoring 15 points and 4 rebounds.
Beijing time tomorrow at 8:30, the Heat will usher in the Eastern Conference Finals tiebreaker with the Celtics.
