The press conference for the presentation of “Play The Games” took place this morning, a single major event with sport organized by Special Olympics Italia to celebrate 40 years of activity and composed of a calendar of regional and inter-regional events scheduled in various Italian regions.

He also attended the press conference Fabio Schiavolinmanaging director of Snitch which announced the company’s support, also for 2023, via iZilove Foundationthe non-profit organization that brings together all the good causes of the group.

In particular, this year the collaboration with Special Olympics Italia will take the form of three different initiatives: starting with the Milano Marathon – scheduled for Sunday 2 April – the event which, through the race, symbolically wants to accompany the Italian Special Olympics athletes to the Berlin 2023 World Games. Secondly, the iZilove Foundation will be alongside the Play The Games in all 17 events in 14 Italian regions. Last but not least, the company will support i Special Olympics Summer World Games Italia – which will take place from 17 to 25 June in Berlin – through the fundraising campaign “Adopt a Champion” to allow three Italian athletes to participate in the Games. Voluntary activities will be organized for this initiative which will primarily involve colleagues from HAPPYBET (a company acquired by Snaitech in 2022 which operates in Austria and Germany).

«The partnership between us and the Special Olympics is a partnership that we feel is natural: for both, sport represents the fulcrum and the DNA that allows us to achieve our respective goals every day. This is why we are very happy to support Special Olympics with whom we have always shared fundamental values ​​such as passion, courage, sacrifice and inclusion. – said Fabio Schiavolin, CEO of Snaitech – Furthermore, the fundamental point in our ESG strategy is the direct involvement of our collaborators which has gradually grown over the years. In this sense, Special Olympics events always arouse enthusiasm, interest and spontaneous participation on the part of our colleagues, demonstrating how solidarity and participation are able to enrich each of us from a human point of view”.

Started seven years ago, the partnership between the company and Special Olympics has been consolidated year after year, through numerous initiatives that have also continued during the health emergency due to the Covid-19 pandemic with support for Smart Games, the first event Special Olympics sports event organized remotely. The link between the two realities was further strengthened in 2018, the year of the XXXIV National Summer Games, whose inaugural ceremony was held right at the Snai Sesana Racecourse in Montecatini Terme. On that occasion, the company launched a corporate volunteering initiative – “My Special Days” – to give employees the opportunity to actively participate in support of the athletes and in support of the organisation. The result was extraordinary and is still a source of pride for both companies: in fact, over 130 employees left for Montecatini to offer concrete support to the event.