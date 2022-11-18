Home Sports Sneijder and the curious anecdote about Qatar: “I was furious. In the locker room…”
Sports

Sneijder and the curious anecdote about Qatar: “I was furious. In the locker room…”

Sneijder ended his career in Qatar in the ranks of Al-Gharafa. The former Nerazzurri tells a curious anecdote about that period

Wesley Sneijder ended his career in Qatar in the ranks of theAl-Gharafa. During the OP1 programme, the former Nerazzurri midfielder recounts a curious episode relating precisely to that period. In a match against Qatar FC, Sneijder was unjustly sent off. “Leaving the field I yelled ‘this is the last game I will play in Qatar, the last game!’. We were winning 2-0 at the time and I scored both goals.”

“The frustration was therefore absolutely justified. When I saw the red card I was furious. In the dressing room I said to our sheikh: ‘I’m not staying here anymore, I’m leaving’. I had actually caught a flight and left because I thought it was absurd that that had happened. Within a day and a half the red card was cancelled, the referee was suspended for two games and the next game they sent us a Swiss referee named Schneider. Everything is possible there.”, concludes Sneijder laughing. Below is the video of what happened:

November 18, 2022 (change November 18, 2022 | 11:16 am)

