Snooker German Masters Qualifying Tournament: Ding Junhui lost to Yuan Sijun again. Five members of the Chinese Legion have advanced to the main draw – Sports – China Engineering Network

The second day of the 2024 Snooker German Masters Qualifying Tournament concluded with a shocking loss for Chinese snooker “big brother” Ding Junhui, who was defeated by Yuan Sijun in a “Chinese Derby” match. Yuan Sijun, a younger and lower-ranked player, secured a 5-2 victory over Ding Junhui, marking his second consecutive win against the renowned player.

The battle between the old and new Chinese snooker players became a focus event of the day, with Ding Junhui hoping to redeem himself after suffering a 0-5 loss to Yuan Sijun in the first round of the Wuhan Open two months ago. However, Yuan Sijun once again emerged victorious, delivering a “suppressive” win over Ding Junhui.

Despite the defeat, the Chinese Legion had a successful day overall, with 3 wins and 2 losses, bringing the total number of Chinese players who advanced to the top 64 of the main draw to 5. He Guoqiang and Xiao Guodong also secured victories, advancing to the main draw alongside their fellow Chinese players.

However, not all members of the Chinese Legion were as fortunate, as Hong Kong veteran Li Junwei also failed to advance to the main draw, bringing the total number of Chinese players in the qualifying round to 8.

Looking ahead, the next competition day will see more Chinese players take the stage, including the 2022 European Masters champion Fan Zhengyi, who will face off against Cao Yupeng in another highly anticipated “Chinese Derby.”

The 2024 Snooker German Masters has proven to be an exciting and eventful tournament for Chinese snooker players, with both triumphs and setbacks marking the journey to the main draw.