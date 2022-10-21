original title:

Snooker Northern Ireland Open: Zhou Yuelong, Lv Haotian advance to quarterfinals

China News Service, Beijing, October 21st. On the morning of the 21st, Beijing time, the 2022 Snooker Northern Ireland Open will produce top 8 players. Chinese players Zhou Yuelong and Lv Haotian will join hands to advance. The other 6 top 8 players are Neil Robertson and Searle. Bee, Mark Williams, Mark Allen, McGill, Gilbert.

The second and third rounds of the main competition were held on the fifth day of the Open. In the second round of the first round, 5 Chinese players won 3 wins and 2 losses: 24-year-old Zhou Yuelong eliminated 40-year-old Grand Slam winner Murphy 4:2, breaking out a small upset; Tian Pengfei defeated 4:2 David Grace, who just beat the world No. 1 O’Sullivan in the first round; Lv Haotian beat Welsh amateur Daniel Wells as expected, but he advanced 4:3. The results are somewhat surprising.

It is a pity that the other two Chinese players missed the round of 16. Among them, Yan Bingtao, ranked 15th in the world, wasted a good game against McGill, who was behind him in the ranking. In the good situation of taking the lead in entering the match point 3:1, he was pulled 3 games in a row by his opponent, and he regretted being eliminated 3:4. In another match, facing the world No. 11 Bretcher, the “post-00” teenager Pang Junxu did not have any stage fright. He won two games in a row to tie the score when he was 1:3 behind, but fell short in the decisive game. It also stopped the top 32 with 3:4.

So far, the second round of the main competition of this Open has ended, and a total of 5 Chinese players have advanced to the top 16. Among them, Xiao Guodong and Li Xing were the first to advance the day before.

In the 1/8 finals (third round) that ended on the morning of the 21st, Beijing time, 5 Chinese players appeared again, only Lu Haotian and Zhou Yuelong reached the top 8, and they both swept Brecher and Mirkin 4:0 respectively. s. Xiao Guodong, Li Xing and Tian Pengfei all lost 0:4 to Mark Allen, Neil Robertson and McGill respectively.

It is worth mentioning that the defending champion and “Little Steel Cannon” Mark Allen’s 4 promotions in this event were all victory over Chinese players: in the postponed qualifying round, he defeated Chang Bingyu 4:1, and the first round of the main match. 4:0 win over Chen Zifan, 4:3 lore over Li Junwei in the second round, and 4:0 victory over Xiao Guodong in the third round.

The results of the other three 1/8 finals are: Selby 4:2 Michael White, Gilbert 4:3 Ford, Mark Williams 4:3 Maguire. So far, the top 8 of this Open have all been released, and the 4 top 16 players in the world are all in the top half. In the quarter-finals, Robertson, ranked third and fourth in the world, will have a strong dialogue with Selby, and defending champion Mark Allen will usher in a strong challenge from “Golden Left Hand” Williams.

Two Chinese players, Lu Haotian and Zhou Yuelong, are in the bottom half, and will challenge McGill and Gilbert, who are ranked higher than themselves in the world, in the quarter-finals.

A total of 27 players from the Chinese Legion, including 3 players from Hong Kong, China, have played in the Northern Ireland Open qualifying round. As of now, a total of 13 players have advanced to the main match, 8 players have entered the top 32, 5 players have advanced to the top 16, and 2 players have reached the top 16. Top 8. Ding Junhui, the “first brother” of Chinese billiards, suffered a round trip in the main game, and Zhao Xintong, the world‘s highest ranked Chinese player, was upset in the postponed qualifying match.