Snooker: outsider Brecel world champion for the first time

Especially in the first and third session, which Brecel won 6:2, the outsider shone. In addition to the trophy, the new champion will receive prize money of 500,000 pounds, which is the equivalent of around 570,000 euros.

Brecel is the first non-British world champion since Australian Neil Robertson in 2010. He defeated three previous world champions en route to the world title at the Crucible Theater. In the round of 16 he defeated the Welshman Mark Williams (13:11), in the quarterfinals he turned a 6:10 deficit against the seven-time champion Ronnie O’Sullivan and still won with 13:10.

Now, in the most important snooker game of the year, he thwarted a fifth world title for Selby, who had gone into the final as favorites. Brecel’s race to catch up in the semifinals was also spectacular: against the Chinese Si Jiahui he turned a 5:14 into a 17:15.

Selby has to wait for his fifth world title after 2014, 2016, 2017 and 2021. Nevertheless, the 39-year-old Englishman managed the highlight of the final: Selby was the first snooker professional ever to play a maximum break in a World Cup final. The 147 points are the perfect game in the billiard variant.

Brecel should also be seen in Vienna after the World Championships, he has confirmed his participation in the 10th Vienna Snooker Open, which takes place from May 4th to 7th. 80 players from 16 nations entered Austria’s biggest Pro/Am tournament.