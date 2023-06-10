Snooker player Li Xing issued an apology saying he hoped to make up for his mistakes – yqqlm

Original title: Snooker player Li Xing issued an apology and said he hoped to make up for his mistakes

The Chinese player Li Xing, who was banned for life by the World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association (World Table Tennis Federation) for participating in gambling, issued a long letter of apology on the 8th, saying that he has realized the “serious mistakes” and hopes to find opportunities to make up for his mistakes and continue. Take part in snooker.

In his letter of apology sent to Xinhua News Agency reporters, he said: “From the time the ban was issued to the final result, I was always in the midst of deep self-blame and introspection. I feel guilty for my wrong behavior, and I would like to express my gratitude to the I apologize to everyone affected and hurt by the incident, and sincerely say sorry.”

Li Xing confessed: “Since I was exposed to snooker when I was young, this sport has become the thing I love the most in my life. In 2008, I officially became a professional player. When I first entered England, I also set lofty goals for myself. , and once ushered in my own highlight moment. It is a pity that in the subsequent long career, I deviated from my original ideal, forgot the Chinese Billiards Association’s earnest teaching to me, and lost respect for the code of conduct for professional players .In the end, I took the wrong path of gambling, and it got out of hand until it caused the irreparable situation today.”

He also said in the letter: “I am well aware that my wrong behavior has caused deep damage to the snooker movement, and has caused irreparable and bad effects on the careers of many young players. The good image I have built over the years has taken a heavy toll. For my stupid behavior, I have trouble sleeping, eating and sleeping at night, and I am always in deep self-blame and remorse.”

Li Xing said: “It is only after losing that I know how to cherish it. Snooker is a sport that I am willing to dedicate my life to today. I know that my mistakes are serious and have bad influence, so I am willing to obey the Chinese Billiards Association and the World Table Tennis Association. At the same time, if there is any opportunity to help snooker in any way, I will do my best to make up for my mistakes and promote the development of snooker .”

The 32-year-old Li Xing reached the semi-finals of the Snooker China Championship in 2017. In 2020, he also reached the semi-finals at the Snooker Scottish Open. (Wang Zijiang)