Snooker UK Championship Qualifying Round: The Chinese Legion had a great victory on the first day and all 6 players advanced to the second round – Sports – China Engineering Network

China’s snooker players showcased their skill and talent on the first day of the Snooker UK Championship qualifying round, with all six players from the Chinese Legion securing victories and advancing to the second round.

The British Snooker Championship, one of the three major snooker competitions along with the World Championship and the Masters, kicked off its qualifying rounds in Leicester, England. With a total of 144 players participating, including 22 Chinese players led by billiards star Ding Junhui, the competition was fierce.

In a best-of-11 game system, Chinese teenager Xing Zihao made history by defeating legendary British star Jimmy White 6-2, becoming the first Chinese player to advance to the second round of the qualifying tournament. Following suit, Peng Yisong, Ma Hailong, Jiang Jun, Long Zehuang, and Hong Kong star Marco Fu also secured their spots in the second round, with Peng Yisong and Jiang Jun both sweeping their opponents 6-0.

The standout performance of the Chinese players, especially the professional newcomers, reflects the promising future of Chinese snooker. Among the upcoming matches, the second round will feature more Chinese players, including He Guoqiang and Xu Si, who will make their debut in the event.

Additionally, the qualifying matches will see Ding Junhui, China’s snooker “big brother,” vying for a spot in the main draw. Despite being ranked 17th in the world, he still needs to compete in two rounds of qualifying matches to secure his position.

As the competition continues, all eyes are on the Chinese players as they aim to make their mark in the world of snooker. With their impressive performance in the first round, anticipation is high for their upcoming matches in the Snooker UK Championship qualifying round.