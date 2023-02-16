Original title: Snooker Welsh Open: Ding Junhui played in the first round, 3 Chinese players advanced to the top 32

On the morning of the 15th, Beijing time, the 2023 Welsh Snooker Open ended on the second day of the main match. The famous Chinese billiard player Ding Junhui played abnormally and suffered a round of the main match. Three Chinese players Yuan Sijun, Cao Yupeng and Pang Junxu advanced to the top 32 first. .

On the second day of the main match of this Open, the battle for the top 32 started. Among them, the match between Ding Junhui and Cao Yupeng attracted the attention of Chinese fans, but the result of this “Chinese Derby” was unexpected.

The two sides have played against each other 4 times in previous professional competitions, and Ding Junhui has the upper hand with 3 wins and 1 loss. In the latest world rankings, Ding Junhui, ranked 24th, is also much higher than Cao Yupeng, who is ranked 54th. But by the start of the game, the “first brother” of Chinese billiards was obviously out of shape. Not only did he fail to seize the opportunity, he also made many mistakes and was finally swept out with 0:4. This is the second time that Ding Junhui has been “zero seal” within a month, and it is also the first time Cao Yupeng has defeated Ding Junhui in the past 10 years.

Ding Junhui, who became famous at a young age and set many records for Chinese snooker, is undoubtedly a banner of Chinese billiards. However, after winning his 14th ranking championship in the 2019 British Championships, Ding Junhui has not only failed to reach the top again in the ranking competition for more than three years, but has also been eliminated early in different competitions many times, and his world ranking once dropped to 30. out of name.

This season, Ding Junhui showed signs of recovery and reached the final of the UK Championship. As of the Welsh Open, its season ranking ranked fifth. In the Welsh Open in 2012, Ding Junhui reached the top in one fell swoop. This time, the Chinese fans also expect him to relive the dream of 10 years ago and break the championship shortage of more than 3 years.

But now, Ding Junhui has encountered Waterloo again, and his coronation ceremony for the 15th crown in the ranking competition has also been postponed again. In addition to Ding Junhui, Chinese players who stopped in the top 64 that day included Peng Yisong, Si Jiahui, and Hong Kong player Li Junwei.

In the other two matches of the day, two Chinese “post-00s” brought surprises to people. Yuan Sijun, who took the lead, faced the famous Scottish star Maguire. Under the adversity of losing one game first, the Chinese teenager took the challenge calmly, won four games in a row, and finally won the promotion with a total score of 4:1; facing the British star Karen, who is ranked 8th in the world and is known as the “strongest post-90s” ·Wilson and Pang Junxu won 3 games in a row when they fell behind 1:2, and won with a total score of 4:2, another upset.

Although he is one of the top 8 players in the world, Wilson, who was out that day, is not alone. The world‘s No. 4 “Melbourne Machine” Neil Robertson and the world‘s No. 7 “Golden Left Hand” Mark Williams also encountered the first round of the competition and stopped in the top 64.

On the third day of the 2023 Snooker Welsh Open, there will be a one-day double match. Chinese players Wu Yize and Tian Pengfei will continue to compete for the top 32 places, while Yuan Sijun and Pang Junxu will then hit the top 16 seats.