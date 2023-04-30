Snooker World Championship: Si Jiahui was reversed and stopped in the semi-finals-Sports-中工网

original title:

Snooker World Championships: Si Jiahui was reversed and stopped in the semi-finals

Xinhua News Agency, London, April 29 (Reporter Zhang Wei) In the semi-finals of the Snooker World Championships held on the 29th, Chinese teenager Si Jiahui was defeated by Belgian player Bresse with three games to go to the final. Seoul came back with 17:15.

Si Jiahui’s first trip to the World Championships was very dazzling. At the age of 20, after breaking through three qualifying rounds, he defeated Murphy, ranked fourth in the world, veteran Milkins and McGill, who reached the quarterfinals at the Crucible Theater for the third time in four years.

Facing Bressel, who is ranked 10th in the world, in the semi-finals, Si Jiahui started with great momentum and once took a 14:5 lead in a 17-win match in 33 rounds. However, in the quarterfinals, Bressel, who won seven consecutive rounds in the quarter-finals and reversed the “seven-time champion” O’Sullivan of the World Championships, once again made a late effort. He played five consecutive rounds in the second half of the third quarter on the 28th to tie the score. Approaching to 10:14.

In the fourth stage of the semi-finals that day, Bressel was still in a hot state, winning six games in a row to achieve a lead with 16:14. In the 31st round, Si Jiahui, who started his journey to the World Championships with the 80th ranking in the world, finally stopped his decline and recovered a round. However, Bressel won a close 32nd frame to advance to the final, where he will face four-time world champion Selby, who also finished with 17 in another semi-final match: 15 points to beat Mark Allen.

“It’s unbelievable.” Bressel, whose previous five trips to the world championships were all “one-round trips”, said, “At 5:14, I felt that I might not be able to finish the third quarter and be eliminated. …It was very important to me to win the last five innings last night, especially in the last inning if he didn’t miss the green ball, the score could become 9:15. It was this signal that kept my faith, because the former He barely missed any shots in the two innings.”

Bressel admitted that he played his best, and added a little luck. “I really felt the pressure at 16:15, but I still played well in the last game.”

Losing the game in this way, Si Jiahui will inevitably feel disappointed, “I realize that I still have many shortcomings and need to continue to improve. Next season I will be more confident and believe that I can beat any player.”