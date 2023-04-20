Home » Snooker World Championship:Trump was out in the first round, Wilson scored 147 points
2023-04-20
Author: Zhang Wei

The famous player Trump lost 6:10 to McGill, who broke through the qualifying round, on the 19th, stopping the first round of the Snooker World Championship. Kay Wilson scored 147 points in a single stroke and eliminated Ryan Day 10:5.

Although the 33-year-old Trump is in mediocre form this season, the Crucible who came to Sheffield is still regarded as a strong contender for the championship. After all, the former world No. 1 won here in 2019 and reached the final all the way last year, but lost to “Rocket” O’Sullivan in the end.

Against McGill this time, Trump missed a lot of balls that were not difficult. He said frankly that he actually had a lot of opportunities throughout the game, and even if he played averagely, he probably had the possibility of winning. “I think I really lack accuracy, which may be related to playing too few games in the past two or three months. Many times I practice by myself, so I still feel a little uncomfortable when I play the game.”

On the same day, Kai Wilson scored a perfect score of 147 in the fifth game, becoming the ninth player in the history of the World Championships to achieve this achievement. It was the fourth perfect break in Wilson’s career and the 13th in World Championship history. After sending off Ryan Day at 10:5, Wilson will face veteran Higgins on the 23rd.

In addition, Chinese teenager Si Jiahui leads former world champion Murphy 5:4. The two will compete in the second quarter on the 20th.

